NMP-Davao reopens, invites public to explore history

THE National Museum of the Philippines–Davao (NMP-Davao) said it expects visitors to pour in as it reopens its doors to the public on January 11, 2026.

Arvin Manuel R. Villalon, acting deputy director-general for Museums of the NMP, said that after they posted an update about the reopening, many people began inquiring about the process, with schools already booking their tours.

“I think it would take a week or two or the whole month bago ulit mag steep yung climb na babalik siya ulit sa dating number (I think it would take a week or two or the whole month before the number of visitors steep again and it goes back to its previous number),” he said during a media interview on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Villalon added that by February, they expect visitor numbers to return to their usual levels, and by March — just in time for the Araw ng Dabaw celebrations — the number of visitors is expected to increase further.

He said that from December 2024 to October 2025, the museum recorded around 300,000 visitors. On average, the museum receives about 20,000 to 30,000 visitors per month.

Despite the large number of visitors, Villalon said the staff can accommodate everyone since the museum is designed for self-guided tours. Exhibition captions are complete, allowing visitors to explore independently, although guided tours are still available for those who prefer them.

More in store for visitors

Villalon said that part of what people can expect from the reopening is public programs featuring the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes of Davao City, as well as programs related to arts, history, and natural heritage. He encouraged the public to follow the museum’s social media pages for updates.

The museum is now open from Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission remains free of charge, and visitors are only required to present one valid ID for identification.

Bringing beverages, water containers, or tumblers inside the museum is prohibited to prevent potential damage to the artifacts.

The NMP-Davao first opened its doors to the public on December 1, 2024. It is the fourth national museum in Mindanao and is recognized as the largest in the region. The museum is located at the People’s Park Compound along J. Palma Gil Street, Barangay 4A, Poblacion District, Davao City.

The first to fourth floors house the NMP-Davao exhibits, while the fifth floor is designated for Museo Dabawenyo.

No structural damage

Villalon said that during the strong doublet earthquake that struck the Davao Region on October 10, 2025, the building was affected; however, he clarified that there was no structural damage.

He explained that some artifacts fell and required repair, and there were cracks in the paintwork as well as hairline cracks in certain areas. He added that while restoration was necessary, this did not mean the artifacts were totally damaged or could no longer be displayed.

Apart from repairing hairline cracks and damaged artifacts, the museum also ensured that its electrical and mechanical systems were in good condition. Villalon said that after the earthquake, additional measures were taken to secure the artifacts and artworks to prevent damage during future seismic events.

Villalon expressed gratitude to the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao City for assisting in the restoration of the building through the City Engineering Office (CEO).

“We want to assure the public that if they come here and an earthquake occurs, which cannot really be avoided, it would be a safe building for them,” he said.

He added that the building was inspected by both the CEO and their own engineers, confirming that it is structurally sound and equipped with designated exit points in case of emergencies.

Happy for the reopening

As the museum officially reopened its doors to the public, visitors slowly began pouring in, eager to witness the exhibits on display.

Jemaillah Retardo, a nursing student from the University of Mindanao, said she was happy to finally visit the museum, noting that it was her first time and that it had just reopened to the public. She said she was mesmerized by the exhibits and hopes to bring her family on her next visit.

Retardo added that the museum is a great help in educating the public about the history of Davao City, especially information that is not usually discussed in schools.

Meanwhile, Joan A. Simbillo, a grade school teacher from Catmonan Elementary School in Davao Oriental, said they happened to visit the museum and were glad it coincided with the reopening. She emphasized the importance of the museum’s reopening, noting that it helps educate children about the significance of the region’s culture and history.

Simbillo said she hopes to bring her family on her next visit and include her students in a guided tour.

“Ma-appreciate gyud ni nila na place kay ma-amaze gyud sila ani especially kaning mga naka-preserve na artifacts (They will really appreciate this place because they will be truly amazed by it, especially the preserved artifacts),” she said. RGP