NMP-Davao to close two galleries for maintenance

THE National Museum of the Philippines–Davao (NMP-Davao) will temporarily close two of its galleries starting Feb. 9, 2026, to allow maintenance work.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 6, NMP-Davao said the Kabilin Exhibit and Ang Kiukok Gallery, both located on the fourth floor, will be closed until further notice. The museum has yet to announce a reopening date.

“All other exhibits on the lower floors remain open to the public. We appreciate your patience as we work to improve your museum experience,” the museum said.

NMP-Davao’s exhibition spaces span the first to fourth floors, while the fifth floor houses Museo Dabawenyo, which will remain open.

The maintenance comes months after the museum reopened following a three-month closure caused by the strong doublet earthquake that hit the Davao Region on Oct. 10, 2025. While the building sustained no structural damage, some artifacts fell and required repair. Inspectors also found cracks in the paintwork and hairline cracks in several areas.

Museum officials said they addressed these issues and ensured that the facility’s electrical and mechanical systems were in good condition before reopening.

NMP-Davao is open Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission. Visitors must present one valid ID upon entry. The museum prohibits bringing beverages, water containers, or tumblers inside to protect the artifacts.

The museum opened to the public on Dec. 1, 2024, becoming the fourth national museum in Mindanao and the largest in the region. It stands inside the People’s Park Compound along J. Palma Gil Street, Barangay 4A, Poblacion District, Davao City.

From December 2024 to October 2025, NMP-Davao recorded about 300,000 visitors, averaging 20,000 to 30,000 guests per month. RGP