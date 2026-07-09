NMP-Davao updates visitor guidelines, bans deadly weapons, hazardous items

THE National Museum of the Philippines–Davao Region (NMP-Davao) has updated its visitor guidelines, introducing stricter rules that prohibit deadly weapons, poisonous substances, and other hazardous items inside the museum.

NMP-Davao said firearms, explosives, flammable or poisonous substances, deadly weapons, as well as wrapped packages or gifts, are strictly prohibited. The museum also does not allow visitors to bring large bags, luggage, or bulky items measuring more than 33 by 43 centimeters (13 by 17 inches).

The updated guidelines also prohibit backpacks larger than 11 by 9 inches and require that infant carriers be worn in front of the body. Other prohibited items include electronic or mobile luggage, food and beverages such as disposable water bottles, umbrellas, cinema cameras, selfie sticks, tripods, art materials, toys, plants, flowers, and other organic materials.

The museum also reminded the public that admission is free and that it is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on religious holidays. Before entering, visitors are required to present one valid identification card per group at the front desk for registration.

"Before your visit, please take a few minutes to read our updated Museum Visitor Guidelines. These guidelines are designed to help keep everyone safe and ensure that you have an enjoyable, comfortable, and meaningful museum experience," the office said on July 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, groups of 20 or more are encouraged to book their visit by emailing the museum at least three days in advance. NMP-Davao offers guided tours free of charge, provided they are reserved ahead of time.

Regarding the dress code, the museum said it wants visitors to feel comfortable and welcome while encouraging them to wear clothing that is respectful of the space and considerate of other guests.

The office also said visitors are welcome to take photographs for personal use, provided the camera flash is turned off. However, commercial shoots, media coverage, and professional photography require prior approval from the museum.

NMP-Davao likewise discourages visitors from bringing pets inside the museum to help ensure the safety of the exhibitions and fellow guests.

To help provide a meaningful museum experience, the museum encourages visitors to observe proper decorum at all times, dispose of chewing gum or candies before entering, avoid physical activities that could endanger the exhibits, keep stairways clear and unobstructed, and maintain a quiet atmosphere inside the galleries. RGP