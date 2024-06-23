No bad blood between Baste, Sen. Go

AFTER a series of tirades, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said that Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has reached out to him, saying they'll catch up with each other soon.

Duterte revealed this during a media interview after the Duaw Davao Festival 2024 welcome dinner hosted by the city government for the Consular Corps of the Philippines on Friday evening, June 21, 2024

Duterte said that what he blurted out in the Maisug rally in Pampanga was just a "fair comment."

"Pulitika ra man na ay. Then wala may need na need nimo dibdibon gyud na (This is only politics, there’s no need to take it very seriously)," he said.

Duterte told members of the media during the Hakbang ng Maisug prayer rally in Angeles, Pampanga on Monday, June 17, that Go should make a stand on the issues his hometown is facing for he is an elected official.

The mayor slammed the Dabawenyo senator for being silent in the issues that hounded the city, including the war on drugs, suspension of the city's police personnel, the termination of Mabel Acosta as Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), and the "overkill" arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“Ikaw, if you’re an elected official, you’re supposed to voice out… what the people… need and want [for] he is in a high[er] position,” the mayor said in an interview posted on Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa Facebook page.

Days after, Duterte slammed the senator again for using his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte for "publicity" in a Facebook post.

As of press time, Go has not issued any statement regarding the mayor's tirades. RGL