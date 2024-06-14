No Bagong Pilipinas hymn, pledge in Davao City’s June 12 ceremony

THE flag-raising ceremony for the 126th Independence Day in Davao City omitted the recital of the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge, despite encouragement from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos' memorandum circular on June 4, 2024.

On Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, Davao City observed the 126th Independence Day under the theme "Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan" without singing or reciting the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge.

Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 52, issued by the president, urges “all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including GOCCs (government-owned and -controlled corporations) and educational institutions such as SUCs (state universities and colleges),” and encourages all local government units (LGUs) to integrate the recital of the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge in their weekly flag ceremonies, subject to existing laws, rules, and regulations.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, present at the wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park, declined to comment when asked about the new directive by the media. Her younger brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, was absent from the celebration.

According to a report from GMA Super Radyo Davao on Monday, the LGU of Davao did not include the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge in their flag-raising ceremony at City Hall Drive.

MC No. 52, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, took immediate effect, with the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) tasked to disseminate the hymn and pledge to the public and all government offices.

Marcos invoked the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, Republic Act No. 8491, as mentioned in MC No. 52, which mandates flag-raising ceremonies on Mondays and flag-lowering ceremonies on Fridays for all government agencies and local government units.

The Office of the President is authorized by the same legislation to establish regulations and standards for the proper execution of flag ceremonies.

Marcos also referred to his MC No. 24, which introduced the Bagong Pilipinas style of leadership and governance, directing GOCCs, SUCs, and other agencies and instrumentalities to adhere to Bagong Pilipinas principles.

“Bagong Pilipinas, which is characterized by a principled, accountable, and dependable government, reinforced by unified institutions of society, is envisioned to empower Filipinos to support and participate in all government efforts in an all-inclusive plan towards deep and fundamental social and economic transformation in all sectors of society and government,” the memorandum stated. RGP