No case filed yet vs Uyanguren for missing house helper

DESPITE the ongoing investigation of Saldua-Uyanguren case, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said that they have yet to file the case in court and that an administrative charge is only one of the few charges they will file against the relieved Toril Police Station commander, Major Michael Uyanguren.

This was based on the statement released by DCPO spokesperson, Capt. Hazel Tuazon on Wednesday’s AFP-PNP Press Corps press conference earlier this week at Royal Mandaya Hotel, Davao City.

“Padayon gihapon ang imbestigasyon mahitungod ani. Dili pa ta maka-file gyud og kaso sa korte kay tan-awon sa nato ang kabug-aton sa kaso. Ang ginatan-aw sa atoang legal officer is administrative charge (The investigation about this is still ongoing. We can't file a case in court yet because we will look at the gravity of the case. What our legal officer is looking at is an administrative charge),” she said.

Tuazon added that they cannot close the investigation swiftly and give an exact timeline due to a lack of sufficient evidence being presented to them.

Currently, the DCPO and Police Regional Office (PRO-Davao) have created a Special Investigation Task Group-Saldua (SITG-Saldua) to hasten the investigation. This has become one of the top priorities of the two police offices due to its element and nature since it has now reached the national level and caught the attention of some senators.

The first SITG meeting was conducted in the first week of October while the second meeting was conducted on October 13, 2023, wherein CCTV footage starting from Uyanguren’s residence to the terminal where Saldua was last seen will be presented once retrieved by the cybercrime unit.

“Number one nga gi-instruct, from that time or before nawala ang maong alleged house help[er], kuhaon ang mga CCTV kung asa gikan tung taxi and then possible sa terminal and i-present this Friday (Number one that was instructed, from that time or before the disappearance of the alleged house helper, was to take the CCTV footage from where the taxi came from and then possibly at the terminal and present it this Friday),” Tuazon said.

To recall, Justine Mae Saldua, 21, was hired by Uyanguren’s wife. She was reported missing on August 28 at dawn. On the other hand, Uyanguren is now placed at the Regional Police Accounting and Holding Unit (RPHAU) since he was relieved from his position last September 29. DEF