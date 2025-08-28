No changes in district boundaries in 1st Barmm parliamentary polls

DESPITE ongoing revisions to district boundaries, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) assured that preparations for the 2025 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) parliamentary polls remain on track, with ballot printing set to begin on October 13, 2025.

During its August 27 executive session, the Comelec en banc decided to defer the implementation of proposed redistricting under Parliament Bill No. 351, noting the impracticality of applying new district structures so close to the election.

The decision aims to avoid voter confusion and protect the integrity of campaign milestones. “Handa kami i-defend ang aming action. If they want to question, then so be it. Bawat araw na nawawala ay importante. Baka lalo kami hindi umabot sa paghahanda kung patuloy kami maghihintay,” Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia emphasized.

(We are ready to defend our action. If they want to question it, then so be it. Every day that passes is important. We might fall further behind in preparations if we continue to wait.)

“Sa part ng Comelec, tayo ang masisisi kung mag-iintay lang kami. Walang babaguhin sa balota, sa pinaghandaan, sa listahan ng kandidato. Kung ano ang plano namin sa deployment ng balota, machines, kagamitan, at iba pa ay mananatili,” the official added.

(On the part of Comelec, we will be blamed if we just wait. Nothing will be changed in the ballots, the preparations, or the list of candidates. Whatever plans we have for the deployment of ballots, machines, equipment, and other materials will remain.)

Following this, the Comelec resumed ballot printing on August 28 at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, working closely with the Ballot Production Committee and Miru Joint Venture to ensure timely rollout.

Notably, the poll body reaffirmed its commitment to proceed using the original configuration of 73 seats, acknowledging that the seven seats once allocated to Sulu remain temporarily vacant due to a Supreme Court ruling and a lack of a reapportionment law.

Security preparations are also intensifying. Some 16,000 additional Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel will be deployed across Barmm to maintain peace and order during elections, with further reinforcements available if needed. The Comelec, along with the military, PRO-BAR, and regional police leadership, has coordinated to safeguard election personnel throughout the electoral period.

Meanwhile, Comelec launched the “Botong Bangsamoro 2025” voter education campaign, in partnership with the Bangsamoro Government, to cultivate awareness of the October polls, the parliamentary system, and civic responsibilities. Garcia called on citizens to support the campaign as part of the peace process.

The campaign period officially commenced on August 28, under strict guidelines. Public fund disbursement, new hiring, and campaign-related activities are prohibited, while monitoring mechanisms like the Committee on Kontra-Bigay and Task Force Safe are activated to ensure fairness.

The elections this October will mark Barmm’s inaugural regular parliamentary election, transitioning from the interim Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to an elected legislative body — an essential step in solidifying democracy in the region. DEF