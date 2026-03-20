No crescent moon sighted on March 20; Eid’l Fitr celebration March 21

MUSLIMS in the Philippines will celebrate Eid’l Fitr after the sighting cycle confirmed the absence of the Shawwal crescent, prompting religious authorities to extend the holy month of Ramadan by one more day.

The announcement was made following coordinated moon-sighting efforts led by the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta (BDI), whose monitoring teams were deployed to key observation points across the Bangsamoro region on March 19. Despite clear efforts and strategic positioning, no verified sighting of the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal was recorded.

Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua also participated in the observation activities, underscoring the significance of the annual religious undertaking, which determines the conclusion of Ramadan, Islam’s holiest month of fasting and reflection.

“By the authority vested in me as Bangsamoro mufti, I, Abdulrauf Guialani, hereby announce that the crescent moon was not sighted today. Therefore, Eid’l Fitr and the first day of Shawwal will be on Saturday, March 21, 2026,” declared Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani.

The declaration confirms that Filipino Muslims will complete a full 30 days of fasting before observing Eid’l Fitr, one of the most significant celebrations in Islam. Religious leaders emphasized that the absence of the moon sighting necessitates the completion of Ramadan, in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Earlier, the Bangsamoro government reiterated the result of the observation: the Shawwal moon was not sighted; therefore, Eid’l Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The moon-sighting activity, conducted on the evening of March 19, is a key religious process undertaken annually by the BDI. It involves scholars and trained observers who verify the appearance of the الهلال (crescent moon), which signals the transition from Ramadan to Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

With the fasting period extended by a day, Muslim communities across the Philippines are expected to continue their spiritual practices, including fasting, prayer, and charity, before preparing for the festivities associated with Eid’l Fitr.

Eid’l Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” marks the end of a month-long period of dawn-to-dusk fasting, intense prayer, and reflection. It is one of the two major Islamic holidays, alongside Eid al-Adha, and is traditionally observed with communal prayers, acts of charity such as zakat al-fitr, and gatherings among family and friends.

Meanwhile, Malacañang Palace had earlier declared March 20, 2026, a regular holiday nationwide in anticipation of Eid’l Fitr. The declaration was made to allow the Muslim faithful and the broader Filipino public to participate in the observance of the important religious occasion. However, with the updated moon-sighting results, the main celebration will take place the following day.

Government officials and religious leaders alike extended their greetings to the Muslim community, expressing hope that the spirit of Ramadan — marked by discipline, generosity, and compassion — will continue beyond the holy month.

In a message to the الأمة (global Muslim community), the Bangsamoro government conveyed its well wishes: may acts of worship performed during Ramadan be accepted, and may the values cultivated during the month inspire continued kindness, gratitude, and unity.

While the country’s Muslim population prepares for Eid’l Fitr on March 21, mosques and communities are expected to hold early morning congregational prayers, followed by festive meals and visits among relatives and neighbors—a reflection of the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion. DEF