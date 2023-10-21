No foul play in man’s death

THE Maa Police Station has confirmed that there are no indications of foul play in the recent suicide incident involving a 33-year-old male near Soto Grande Hotel at Riverfront Crocodile Ground, Maa, Davao City.

This was based on an investigation conducted by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco).

However, the victim's body will not undergo an autopsy report as per his father's request.

Police Major Teresita Gaspan, Commander of Maa Police Station, said in a phone interview that their investigation was thorough and they are certain about the events leading up to the victim's death.

The victim was also captured in CCTV footage near the area, holding a thick all-purpose utility nylon rope.

“Na turnover na usab sa Soco kauban na usab ang pag [investigation] process. 100 percent suicide ang motive kay nakit-an sa CCTV gikan sa Grande, gikan sa ilahang balay dala ang katong nylon rope na iyahang gigamit sa paghikog. Although wala nahagip sa camera ang paghikog niya sa acacia pero nakit-an nga aduna siyay dala nga lubid nga gikuha sa usa ka establishment (We have turned over the body to Soco for the [investigation] process. The motive is 100 percent suicide because it was seen on CCTV from Grande, from their house, the victim was holding the nylon rope that was used to commit suicide. Although he was not captured by the camera while committing suicide in the acacia but it was found out that he was carrying a rope he took from an establishment)," Gaspan said.

She also said the victim's family is currently residing in Finland. However, based on the limited statement from his father, it's possible that his son had problems with his girlfriend.

“Naa na sa Finland ang family niya ug ang papa lang niya ang amoang na istorya kay sila ra duha ang nagpuyo diria. Limited lang ang statement sa iyahang papa pero ana sya, possibly, basig sa babae. Nag decline pud siya nga ipa-autopsy kay aminado siya nga suicide gayud His family is already in Finland and we have only contacted his father because two of them lived here. His father's statement is limited but according to him, possibly, maybe it was because of a woman. He also declined to have an autopsy done because he admitted that it was suicide)," she added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please consider reaching out to the nearest suicide hotline for support. You may use the following numbers: 1553 for Luzon-wide (toll-free), 09663514518/09178998727 for Globe or TM subscribers, and 09086392672 for Smart, Sun, or TNT subscribers. DEF