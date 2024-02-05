No height requirement for Mutya ng Dabaw

The City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) announced Monday that there is no minimum height required for aspirants to the Mutya ng Dabaw 2024 pageant.

“Almost same lang gihapon ang atong guidelines nga gigamit last year, in fact, ang ato pang gitanggal further is ang atoang preference sa height requirement. Last time naa pata’y gibutang nga 5"4 in height but this time gitanggal na nato so anybody can join the pageant regardless of height (Our guidelines are almost the same as last year's, in fact, we have removed further the height requirement. Last time we required aspirants to be 5”4 height but this time we removed it. So anybody can join the pageant regardless of the height),” Romero said.

She also added that single, married, and single moms are allowed to join same as last year.

Romero invites aspirants to attend the Mutya ng Dabaw screening on February 8, Thursday at the Waterfront Insular Hotel.

“Na post na ang guidelines, uploaded na siya sa official page. Kung kinsa 'tong interested nga mu-join they can visit our office sa 4th floor Davao City Investment and Promotion Center (DCIPC) Building pwede sila magkuha og form, or download it from our official page (We have already posted the guidelines, it is already uploaded on our official page. Those interested can visit our office that the 4th floor of DCIPC Building, they can get a form there, or download it from our official page)” Romero said.

She added that an additional change for this year is the selection of 30 candidates in the screening from the previous year’s 50 candidates.

After the screening on February 8, the qualified aspirants will receive an official email and text message two days after announcing the results.

“Naa ta’y sashing ceremony and naa ta’y orientation of guidelines and naa ta’y workshop nga pagabuhaton sa February 11 (We will have a sashing ceremony, orientation on the guidelines and we will have a workshop to be conducted on February 11),” Romero said.

The workshop will focus on personality development, the proper manner in which a beauty queen will look, and training on Filipino Brand because, according to Romero, the Top 30 will become tourism ambassadresses who should be somehow knowledgeable about the tourism brand of service.

She said that for this week they target to finalize the schedule of activities so that they can give the candidates the timelines to be followed to the coronation hour. CIO