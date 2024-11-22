‘No leave policy’ for cops not yet official

Davao

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has clarified that it is still waiting for the memorandum order coming from the central headquarters for the “no leave policy” for its personnel from December 15, 2024, to January 12, 2025, in light of the holiday season.

The DCPO’s statement comes after the Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office Chief Police BGen. Jean Fajardo announced earlier this week about the policy saying that as the festive month approaches, their institution is ramping up preparations to ensure “public safety and security” and in anticipation of the expected spike of crowds at key sites throughout the nation during the Christmas season.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said in an interview with dxDC RMN Davao that they are still waiting for the official memorandum order from the PNP central office to implement it. 

“Wala pa tay memorandum from the headquarters regarding the statement of the PNP. But then if may order ang higher office, (We still do not have a memorandum from the headquarters regarding the statement of the PNP. But then if the higher office has an order), the DCPO will always follow the instructions coming from them,” Tuazon stated. 

Tuazon explained that they have continuously heightened their security measures across the city with the augmentation of personnel especially for the upcoming Pasko Fiesta 2024 which will run from November 28 to January 1.

To recall, Fajardo said there is always a notable surge in public activities over the holiday season, which calls for increased security. The goal of the no-leave policy is to increase the police’s availability to respond to possible threats and protect the public.

Based on PNP data, crimes in the country have decreased by more than 21 percent since the beginning of BER-months this year compared to more than 25 percent being reported in the same period last year. 

