No lockdown amid KOJC rally in Davao City

CLAIMS circulating on social media and from the SMNI News Channel about a lockdown at Davao City’s entry points following a prayer vigil organized by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members on Sunday night, August 25, 2024, are false.

The Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) clarified that they did not implement any security plan to prevent people from joining the rally at the KOJC central compound in Buhangin, Davao City.

The rally was held to protest the alleged illegal occupation of thousands of police inside the KOJC central compound and in support of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP), is allegedly hiding in a bunker within the compound.

“It was the members of the KOJC who intentionally blocked the National Highway in front of the KOJC compound,” PRO-Davao said in its statement.

The agency also noted that the rally had a permit secured from the City Government of Davao.

On the same day, SMNI News Channel, the media arm of KOJC, falsely reported that the PNP had initiated a plan to prohibit around 5,000 supporters from conducting their rallies.

“Ni-lockdown ang lahat entry point ng Davao City ng PNP upang pigilan ang pakikiisa ng ibang Pilipino sa protestang nagaganap sa harap ng KOJC compound (All entry points of Davao City were locked down by the PNP to prevent the solidarity of other Filipinos who protested in front of the KOJC compound)," the news report claimed.

The protest rally began on Saturday night, August 24, after the PNP deployed around 2,000 personnel from various police regional offices in Mindanao to the central compound. This action followed the issuance of an alias warrant of arrest on August 20 against Quiboloy and some of his church followers. An alias warrant is issued when the original warrant is not served for various reasons, such as the inability to locate the defendant. DEF