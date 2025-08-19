No major incidents at Kadayawan 2025

THE 2025 Kadayawan Festival wrapped up its main events—the Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan and Pamulak sa Kadayawan—without major incident, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported.

DCPO acting chief Col. Mannan Muarip said the security situation during Sunday’s festivities, August 17, was “generally peaceful,” crediting the effective implementation of safety measures along the parade route.

Right after the program, Muarip conducted a walkthrough of the parade streets to check police visibility, deployment points, and overall crowd control.

“We want to assure our constituents and visitors that their safety remains our top priority. Our police force is fully mobilized to ensure a peaceful and secure celebration of Kadayawan,” Muarip told Davao media during the inspection.

Authorities confirmed that from the festival’s opening on August 8 until the conclusion of Sunday’s highlights, no major incidents were recorded.

The DCPO coordinated closely with the local government, event organizers, and other security clusters to maintain public order while preserving the festive atmosphere. Nearly 7,000 police officers were deployed during the celebration, while the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) fielded about 14,000 personnel.

PSSO head Angel Sumagaysay thanked Dabawenyos, performers, and visitors for their cooperation, adding that the smooth implementation of the security plan was possible through strong coordination among stakeholders. He also acknowledged the media’s role in keeping the public informed throughout the festivities.

Officials said the successful security operations highlight the joint efforts of law enforcement, local government, and the community in making the 2025 Kadayawan Festival both vibrant and safe. DEF