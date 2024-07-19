No money collection during Brigada Eskwela

THERE is no truth to the information circulating online that the Department of Education (DepEd) has been conducting “money collection” in relation to the upcoming Brigada Eskwela 2024.

Several posts on Facebook went viral this week concerning the DepEd’s program before the academic year starts.

In a dx-DC RMN interview earlier this week, DepEd-Davao spokesperson, Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo clarified that there was no order from the central office to collect money for the Brigada Eskwela.

He also said that participating in Brigada Eskwela is not mandatory contrary to longstanding speculations.

"Ang message ani always is, nindot kaayo para sa mga bata nga makita niya iyang mga mahal sa kinabuhi, iyahang mama, papa, lolo, lola, auntie ug mga paryente pa nga nagkahiusa nga iandam ang eskwelahan para sa iyaha,” Atillo clarified while acknowledging the essence of camaraderie.

(The message always of this is that it is very nice for the children to see their loved ones, their mother, father, grandfather, grandmother, auntie, and other relatives uniting each other to prepare the school for them).

Bridaga Eskwela kickoff ceremony in Davao Region is slated on July 22 in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

In July, this year, DepEd Undersecretary Michael Poa reminded public schools to strictly adhere to the “no collection policy” during enrollment.

“So kapag mayroong gusto kumolekta ng kung anong fees sa kanila ay unang-una wag sila magbigay at huwag silang mag-atubiling ireklamo, either sa division office nila, sa regional office or kahit sa central office na diretso para talagang maitigil natin ang ganyang practices,” he said.

(So when someone wants to collect some fees from them, first of all, don't give in and don't hesitate to file a complaint, either to their division office, to the regional office or even to the central office directly so that we can stop such practices). DEF