No need to hoard water, Dabawenyos told

DABAWENYOS have no reason to hoard water as a very strong El Niño sets in, with Davao City's supply still sufficient to meet current demand despite declining water levels in two rivers, city officials said.

Councilor Temujin "Tek" Ocampo gave the assurance during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum on Tuesday, Nov. 10, citing a meeting with bulk water supplier Apo Agua last month.

Ocampo said Apo Agua reported declining water levels in the Panigan-Tamugan River but described the situation as manageable, with the company continuing to produce more than 300 million liters per day (MLD).

Citing data from the Davao City Water District (DCWD), he said the utility's combined groundwater and surface water sources produced 687 MLD last year, exceeding the city's daily consumption.

"We still have enough water to supply the city with the impending El Niño," Ocampo said.

DCWD reported on Nov. 4 that it had about 688,000 cubic meters of water available daily, including 300,000 cubic meters from surface water supplied through Apo Agua and 388,000 cubic meters from groundwater.

This exceeds the approximately 381,000 cubic meters needed daily by the utility's 280,000 service connections, SunStar Davao earlier reported.

However, DCWD warned that households could still experience reduced water pressure and temporary service interruptions if surface water deliveries decline.

Ocampo urged residents not to take the city's current supply for granted.

"Wala nagpasabot nga mag-usik-usik na pud ta (That does not mean we should start wasting water)," he said.

He reminded residents to continue conserving water despite the adequate supply.

City steps up preparations

Vice Mayor Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II said Mayor Sebastian Duterte met with city offices on Oct. 9 and directed them to strengthen preparations for El Niño and ensure the continuous delivery of essential services.

During a meeting of the city's disaster risk reduction and management council, the DCWD and Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project were directed to maintain stable water delivery and prepare alternative sources in case river levels and flows decline, according to an Oct. 15 city government Facebook post.

The City Agriculturist's Office was tasked with securing water for farms, while the health and veterinary offices were directed to monitor heat-related illnesses and protect livestock.

The city also operates seven solar-powered irrigation systems in Paquibato, Toril and Calinan districts, serving farms covering about 35 to 70 hectares.

It also lends farmers water pumps, power sprayers and water tankers upon request, according to a separate city government post on Oct. 29.

Duterte said the City Council had also passed an ordinance authorizing the mayor to accept donations for the city's El Niño response.

As part of efforts to strengthen water security, he said he plans to visit Apo Agua to determine how the council can help address potential supply concerns.

Dry spell hits other areas

Elsewhere in Davao Region, the effects of dry conditions are already being felt.

In Manay, Davao Oriental, the local government has been using fire trucks to distribute water to residents, Office of Civil Defense-Davao Regional Director Ednar Dayanghirang said on Nov. 4, as SunStar Davao earlier reported.

Dayanghirang said Davao City had no water supply problem at the time, with the water district using only about half of its capacity.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Nov. 4 that a very strong El Niño was present in the tropical Pacific and could persist through the first half of 2027, potentially peaking toward the end of 2026.

Pagasa also forecast below-normal to way-below-normal rainfall across most parts of the country in November.

In October, Councilor Ralph Abella proposed creating a Task Force El Niño to prepare the city's agricultural sector and water sources for prolonged dry conditions. GRS