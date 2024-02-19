No need to register for crisis aid: DSWD

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) clarified that individuals do not need to register for the Assistance for Crisis Situation (AICS) program; instead, they can directly avail of its services.

Noelyn Joy Calumpang, a social welfare officer at the Crisis Intervention Unit of DSWD-Davao, said in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Friday morning, February 16, 2024, that interested individuals can visit the department's office along Ramon Magsaysay Avenue (Uyanguren) in Davao City, or the satellite office in Mintal to access the program.

“Kini sa atoang AICS program dili nato ni ginaapplyan kung dili atoang gina-avail. Ang availment ani nga assistance nato is depending on the assessment of our social workers (This AICS program is not something that people should apply to; rather, it is something that they can avail. It depends on the social worker’s assessment of what type of assistance they can receive),” Calumpang said.

The other satellite offices are in Malita, Davao Occidental, Digos City in Davao del Sur, Tagum City in Davao del Norte, Nabunturan in Davao de Oro, and Mati City in Davao Oriental.

Calumpang detailed the various categories under the program, encompassing medical assistance for hospital bills, medicine, and laboratories; funeral assistance; transportation assistance for stranded individuals in Davao City; education assistance for students with distressed OFW parents and breadwinner students; food assistance in the form of food packs; and cash assistance.

Requirements for availing of the AICS program include a valid ID, hospital final bill, and medical certificate for medical assistance.

Those seeking assistance with laboratories should provide a quotation, while those requiring medicine should present their medical abstract.

Funeral assistance applicants must bring a valid ID, death certificate, and an authorization letter if they are not immediate family members.

For education assistance, a valid ID, certificate of enrollment, or a school-validated ID of the student, or the student's statement of account are required.

Calumpang underscored that eligible students for assistance are those who are breadwinners, heads of their families, orphans, abandoned, living with relatives, children of solo parents, unemployed parents, children of distressed OFWs, children of rebel returnees, children of Persons with Disability (PWD), and children of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL).

Requirements should be provided in two sets: one set of original copies and another set of photocopied versions.

An online process is available for those who prefer to avail of the AICS programs remotely. RGP