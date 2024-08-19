No oil spill after tanker hits SIDC steel bridge

The motor tanker, named MT Toni Dominique 11, was carrying 930 metric tons of coconut oil when it struck the temporary steel bridge. The Coast Guard responded to the incident after it was reported by the SIDC contractor.

According to the Coast Guard's Facebook post, “Initial investigation revealed that the involved motor tanker sustained no major damage, and no evidence of oil spillage was observed in the vicinity waters.”

The Maritime Environmental Protection Group-Southeastern Mindanao (SEM) is monitoring the area around the collision site for any potential oil spillage until the underwater hull inspection is completed.

The Coast Guard also reported that the temporary steel bridge was deformed by the impact.

The Maritime Safety Services Unit-SEM will carry out a Marine Casualty Investigation (MCI) and a Vessel Safety Enforcement Inspection (VSEI) to determine the cause of the collision.

Earlier this year, on January 2, 2024, the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), Coast Guard Station (CGS), and Coast Guard Sub-Station effectively managed a 30-liter oil spill at Km. 11, DavSam Port, Sasa, Davao City. Their ongoing investigation suggests that the spill might have originated from a residential area, a waste factory, or a sea vessel, possibly exacerbated by strong currents in the Davao Gulf. RGP