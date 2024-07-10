No passers in special exam for social workers

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on July 8, 2024 released the results of the Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) for Social Workers conducted on June 16, 2024, revealing that no candidates passed the exam.

Only two examinees took the examination that was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Singapore.

The announcement was signed by the Chairman of the Board for Social Workers, Lorna C. Gabad.

The outcome has sparked concerns and discussions online, especially among professionals and aspiring social workers, about the potential reasons why none had passed.

According to the PRC, the Special Professional Licensure Board Examinations, which started in 1997, is a measure to enhance the employability and competitiveness of qualified OFWs, significantly boosting their edge in the labor market.

The SPLE for social workers differs from the regular Social Worker Licensure Examination (SWLE) mainly in location and accessibility. The SPLE for social workers is administered in select international locations for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and Filipinos abroad, while the regular board exam is conducted within the Philippines.

Meanwhile, in order to guarantee that all social workers with licenses fulfill the same professional requirements, both exams uphold the same level of standards. The SPLE for social workers helps Filipinos working abroad progress their careers by giving them the chance to be licensed without having to go back to the country.

One of the fresh graduates of the Bachelor of Science in Social Work is Hanan Mostaque, who will be taking her SWLE this coming September.

In an interview with SunStar, she shared her thoughts on the SPLE for social workers 2024 results: “Hadlok siya ug kulba, especially now nga bag-o pa mi nag-review, naa gani koy kauban na na threatened kay ing-ani na jud diay ka lisod ang exam sa social workers,” she said.

(It’s scary and it makes me feel nervous, especially now that we’ve just started our review. I even have a colleague who felt threatened upon realizing just how difficult the social workers' exam must be.)

“Maka cause pud siya’g negativity ba kay daghan og questions nga what if dili pud ko ka-pasar parehas sa ilaha (It can also cause negativity because there are many questions like, what if I don't pass just like them?),” Mostaque added.

Despite the challenges, Hanan shared that she remains hopeful about passing the SWLE in September.

According to her, the review process for the SWLE is not easy — financially, physically, and emotionally — and one must persevere.

Meanwhile, Project Development Officer II at DSWD-Davao, Argie Terante, also shared his thoughts on the results as a social worker, emphasizing the importance of taking a review and studying before taking an exam, as social work examinations can be very tricky and challenging with their wide scope.

“Lisod jud ang exam sa social work kay daghan man gud siya og scope, gikan sa theory, tapos maabot sa social deviation, tapos field, so kailangan jud ka mag-study kay mag-base jud siya sa book,” Terante said.

(The social work exam is really difficult because it has a wide scope, from theory to social deviation to fieldwork. So you really need to study because it is based on the book.)

“Di jud siya pwede nga mo go lang ka sa gyera nga wala ka nag-review (You really can't go into battle without reviewing),” Terante added, noting his analogy on how the review process can help an examinee pass the tests.

Both the SWLE and SPLE for social workers are essential steps for social work graduates to gain professional credentials and practice in the field. KBP