No sign of Salugpungan comeback: DepEd 11

THE Department of Education Region-Davao Region (DepEd‑Davao) on Wednesday clarified that they have not monitored any verified information indicating a reestablishment of the Salugpungan Ta’ Tanu Igkanugon Community Learning Centers, the indigenous schools that were ordered closed in 2019 following regulatory violations and allegations they were used as recruitment grounds for the New People’s Army.

DepEd Spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo told reporters that the agency’s Quality Assurance Division, which handles school applications and compliance, has received no reports of a revival of Salugpungan campuses in Region11.

He reiterated that the 2019 suspension stemmed from concrete facts, evidence, and due process and that, to date, DepEd has not observed any attempts that meet the division’s monitoring threshold.

Atillo emphasized the stringent requirements imposed by the Quality Assurance Division for any institution seeking to operate as a formal school, noting it would be difficult for an entity with a troubled history to secure permits without meeting legal, administrative, and population‑based criteria.

He warned that establishing a school is not based on individual sentiment but must reflect legitimate community need, appropriate population size, and compliance with education regulations.

Social media reports

Atillo noted a social media content claiming a revival, which involved a teaser about a learning initiative outside the region and footage relating to Alcadev, not Salugpungan campuses in Davao Region.

While DepEd has not monitored any confirmed resurrection of Salugpungan operations, Atillo said the absence of reports does not lower the agency’s vigilance and that authorities remain alert to developments affecting learner safety and school legitimacy.

“Wala kami na monitor but it doesn’t mean we are lowering our guards (We haven’t monitored any, so far, but that doesn’t mean we’re letting our guard down),” Atillo said.

Ongoing DepEd initiatives for Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (Gida)

DepEd‑11 also highlighted parallel efforts to expand access and quality in far‑flung communities, citing more than 500 established schools in remote areas, the Last Mile Schools program for Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas, and support for Alternative Learning System and Alternative Delivery Modes.

The agency also pursues school conversion strategies that add levels, elementary to secondary, or vice versa, to better serve local population needs.

Atillo reiterated that national and local agencies coordinated under the ELCAC framework are aligning efforts to maintain peace and protect learners.

He said DepEd‑11 will continue monitoring and will act according to rules and due process to safeguard the integrity of basic education in the region. PIA DAVAO