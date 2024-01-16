Davao

No suspect yet in bizman’s slay

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte —  The Tagum City Police Station is yet to identify a suspect in the killing of a businessman shot dead on Monday morning, January 15, outside a large hardware store in the city.

In the initial investigation by the Tagum PNP police, the victim, identified as Ramel Lintuan, entered a hardware store. 

Upon exiting and about to get into his car, he was ambushed by the riding-in-tandem killer at 8 a.m., who quickly fled on a motorcycle after the incident.

The victim, who suffered gunshot wounds, died on the spot. 

It was revealed that the victim was a businessman who had purchased at the store.

The Tagum City Police is still investigating to determine the motive behind the crime. JPC

