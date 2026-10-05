No suspension of classes on Oct 5, 6

NO NATIONWIDE directive suspending classes on October 5 and 6, 2026, despite social media posts claiming otherwise, the Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) clarified,

The clarification was issued amid reports that some local government units (LGUs) had announced the suspension of classes in their respective areas, particularly in connection with the observance of National Teachers’ Day.

DepEd earlier warned the public against the circulating post, which falsely claims that classes nationwide have been suspended for October 5 and 6.

“Bagama’t may ilang local government units (LGUs) na nag-anunsyo ng suspensyon ng klase sa kani-kanilang lugar bukas, walang nationwide class suspension na idineklara ang pamahalaan,” Deped stated.

DepEd urged the public to verify class suspension announcements through official government sources and not rely on social media posts that may lack proper authorization.

The Presidential Communications Office likewise clarified that Malacañang did not issue an announcement declaring a nationwide suspension of classes for October 5. It also said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had not signed a proclamation ordering the cancellation of classes nationwide.

The false announcement reportedly links the supposed nationwide suspension to National Teachers’ Day, which is observed on October 5. However, the observance itself does not automatically mean that classes across the country are suspended.

Instead, class suspensions may be announced separately by LGUs or other authorized authorities depending on local circumstances and applicable guidelines.

This means that students in Davao Region should not automatically assume that a suspension announced in one city or municipality applies to other areas.

In Davao City, for instance, previous class suspensions have been issued through local proclamations covering specific dates and circumstances. The city government maintains an official list of such proclamations, including previous suspensions related to weather disturbances and other emergencies.

DepEd's clarification also comes as the agency has been pushing for more localized and specific decisions on class suspensions.

In September, DepEd appealed to LGUs to be as specific as possible when announcing class suspensions to protect students' learning time and prevent confusion. The department said proposed rules would allow suspension decisions to be automatic, localized, or granular depending on the type and extent of risk.

DepEd also reminded the public to be cautious when encountering supposed government announcements online.

“Maging mapanuri sa mga impormasyong nakikita online. Iwasang mag-follow o mag-share ng mga page na nagpapakalat ng maling impormasyon at i-report ang mga ito.”

Deped encouraged the public to rely on its official social media accounts and other verified government channels for announcements concerning basic education. DEF