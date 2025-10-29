No threats detected in Davao following Tipo-Tipo violence

THE peace and security in Davao Region remain stable despite the recently-controlled siege in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, October 28. Regional officials also assured the public that no threats or violent incidents have been reported in Davao as a result of conflict spillover.

However, security forces continue to focus on ensuring peace and order ahead of Undas 2025.

Police Regional Office (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey told SunStar Davao in an online interview that the Basilan incident has no direct effect on the Davao Region.

While the armed encounter in Basilan has drawn national attention, military and local government officials have since clarified that the situation in Tipo-Tipo is now under control. The incident reportedly stemmed from a localized feud rather than an organized insurgent attack.

Timeline of the Tipo-Tipo siege

The unrest in Tipo-Tipo reportedly began following the killing of Islamic teacher and Barangay Baguindan kagawad Nadzri Asdana Tarahin on October 21.

Provincial authorities said that Tarahin’s supporters allegedly pursued those believed to be behind the attack, triggering tensions among armed groups in nearby barangays.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman later confirmed that the violence in Tipo-Tipo was directly linked to the incident, urging the public to seek justice through lawful means rather than revenge.

“Bagamat nauunawaan natin ang sakit ng pagkawala, nais nating ipaalala na ang karahasan at paghihiganti ay hindi solusyon. Ang kapayapaan at hustisya lamang ang magbibigay ng tunay na lunas sa ating mga komunidad,” Hataman said.

By the morning of October 28, heavy gunfire was reported in several sitios of Tipo-Tipo. The local government unit (LGU) immediately suspended all classes, government work, and economic activities, advising residents to stay indoors.

“All classes and government work are cancelled until further notice. Everyone is advised to stay safe and be vigilant. Pray for Tipo-Tipo,” the LGU said in a Facebook post.

Mayor Ingatun “Tong” Istarul released a statement at 9:45 a.m., confirming that both sides were in a tense standoff but that negotiations were already underway.

“Sa kasalukuyan, nasa stand-off pa rin ang magkabilang panig habang patuloy ang isinasagawang negosasyon,” Istarul said. “Tiwala po tayo na sa pamamagitan ng maayos na pag-uusap, makakamit natin ang mapayapang solusyon.”

As tension mounted, the Philippine Army immediately deployed units to secure key areas and protect civilians. Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala assured the public that the situation was being closely monitored and managed.

“Our troops have been deployed to secure the area and ensure the safety of the residents. We are on top of the situation,” he said.

Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of Joint Task Force Orion, later clarified that the clash was not a siege led by an insurgent organization but a rido, or clan feud, between rival groups.

Measures to de-escalate conflict

“The Basilan provincial government, together with the Council of Elders, MILF leadership, law enforcement, and security forces, is actively implementing measures to de-escalate tensions and restore normalcy,” Peña said.

He emphasized that the military’s presence in Tipo-Tipo was meant to protect communities and prevent the conflict from spreading to neighboring areas.

The 101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade, under Brigadier General Frederick M. Sales released an official statement confirming that the violence was rido-related and not an organized attack.

“The Provincial Government of Basilan, together with the Basilan Council of Elders, the MILF, and law enforcement agencies, is actively managing the situation to de-escalate tensions and restore order,” Sales said.

He reiterated that the brigade’s mandate was to maintain order and safeguard the gains of the peace process.

“The gains achieved through years of cooperation and dialogue must not be undermined by isolated incidents of violence,” Sales added.

‘Peace and normalcy restored’

By late evening on the same day, Governor Mujiv Hataman announced that the situation had stabilized, with peace gradually returning to Tipo-Tipo after continuous negotiations among the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

“Pagkatapos ng mahabang proseso ng negosasyon at sa tulong ng iba’t ibang sektor, humupa na ang tensyon sa Tipo-Tipo at unti-unti nang bumabalik sa normal ang sitwasyon sa lugar,” Hataman said.

Hataman extended gratitude to Mayor Istarul, Commander Rajan Aburahman, Basilan CCH Chair Samad Hatain, and other local leaders for helping defuse the conflict and restore order.

Earlier that day, Hataman also signed a Joint Statement of Commitment with the AFP, PNP, and MILF leaders, reinforcing cooperation to prevent further hostilities and promote long-term peace. “Sa lahat ng taga-Basilan, hinihiling ko ang inyong pakikiisa, kooperasyon, at pag-unawa. Sama-sama nating itaguyod ang kapayapaan at hustisya para sa ating lalawigan,” he added.

Awaiting MILF statement and continuing probe

As of press time, MILF Peace Implementing Panel chairperson Mohagher Iqbal has yet to issue an official statement. Officials also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, warning that misinformation could jeopardize peace efforts. Local government units and military forces remain on standby as negotiations continue to ensure lasting stability in the municipality.

Mindanao security coordination

While the conflict in Basilan has been contained, Davao security forces remain on alert, particularly as the region braces for Undas 2025.

SunStar Davao reached out to Major Ronnel A. Avanzado (INF) PA, Civil Military Operations Officer of Task Force Davao, for comments on possible spillover effects of the Basilan incident on Davao City’s security operations. However, no response has been received as of press time.

Security officials in the region are expected to assess Mindanao-wide developments and strengthen coordination protocols to ensure that peace and order remain intact during the observance of Undas.

Tipo-Tipo

Tipo-Tipo is a municipality on Basilan Island, part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm). Its municipal center lies inland from coastal barangays, encompassing both lowland and upland terrain.

Since 2024, Basilan has experienced periodic violent incidents, underscoring persistent tensions despite ongoing peacebuilding efforts in Mindanao. One of the most notable was the January 2025 ambush in Sumisip, where an army convoy securing a UN livelihood project was attacked, leaving two soldiers dead and 12 others wounded. DEF