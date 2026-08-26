No traffic closures on KOJC King Dome opening

LOCAL traffic authorities assured the public that there would be no closures or rerouting along main roads, particularly C.P. Garcia Highway, during the opening of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) King Dome mega-venue on Sept. 1, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Leonardo Pamplona, head of the Traffic Enforcement and Street Management Division (TESMD) of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), announced during the Davao Peace Press briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on August 26 that traffic arrangements in the area will remain unchanged.

“There will be no closure of roads; there will be no rerouting. The only thing is that we have to designate a drop-off zone for the visiting guests,” Pamplona said, noting that the drop-off zones will be right in front of the compound.

To maintain vehicular flow and assist pedestrians, Pamplona said at least 60 traffic enforcers will be deployed daily, divided into 30-person shifts for the morning and afternoon. The Philippine National Police (PNP) will also deploy sufficient personnel to manage security and traffic enforcement.

While organizers have not released an official count of expected attendees, local authorities are preparing for a massive influx, including delegates traveling from outside Davao City.

Pamplona noted that an ocular inspection confirmed the KOJC compound can accommodate over 1,000 vehicles inside. KOJC administrators will issue car passes to regulate vehicles entering through a designated gate.

To handle overflow traffic, Pamplona confirmed that KOJC has negotiated parking arrangements with Sun City and Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Davao. Vehicles without passes directed to park at LPU will enter through designated gates and exit via Malagamot, Panacan.

The opening marks the completion of a decade-long project for the KOJC compound. Broken ground in September 2012, the multi-billion-peso King Dome features a planned capacity of 75,000 seats, making it the largest indoor arena in the world—surpassing the 55,000-capacity Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Situated beside the Davao International Airport complex, the venue serves as the centerpiece of a mixed-use Tourism Enterprise Zone (TEZ) designed to host commercial centers, hotels, and major global events. GRS