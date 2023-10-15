No transport strike in Davao City: LTFRB

NO TRANSPORTATION group in Davao City has indicated their intention to join the nationwide transport strike scheduled for Monday, October 16.

Nonito Llanos III, head of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao), stated on Friday, October 13, that they had not received any communication from transportation leaders in the city.

The transport group Manibela announced on October 9 that they would be conducting a nationwide strike to protest alleged corruption within the transportation sector and to call for a review of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

Llanos noted that in previous instances, the city did not participate in such strikes. He said, "If you could observe in the previous strikes, wala gyud niapil si Davao kay ang atoa man gung system is our office will always be open to the concern of the transport sectors (Davao City did not participate in such strikes. Our office is always open to the concerns of the transport sectors)."

"Maong di na sila kinahanglan musyagit sa kadalanan (Hence, there is no need for them to take to the streets in protest)," he added.

SunStar Davao attempted to contact Maning Duran, president of the Southern Mindanao Diversified Drivers & Operators Cooperative (Semddoc) but has not received a response as of press time.

Duran has previously stated in local media reports that their group will not be participating in the strike.

SunStar Davao also reached out to Larry Arguelles, secretary-general of Transmission-Piston (Piston).

While their group aligns with Manibela in opposing the modernization project and corruption within the government, they have not confirmed their participation in the strike. RGL