Nograles, Duterte undergo hair follicle drug test on same day

PWERSA ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Representative lawyer Margarita "Migs" Nograles and First District Congressman Paolo "Pulong" Duterte underwent a hair follicle test on the same day in different venues.

Nograles arrived at Hi-Precision Laboratory in Bajada on Wednesday afternoon, October 23, 2024, to undergo a hair follicle test. In a media interview, she revealed a bulk of hair was removed from her scalp. She said that the cost of undergoing a hair follicle test is around P8,650 and it would detect the presence of drugs in your system way back in three months.

Nograles shared that the results of her test would be released on November 18, 2024. She said that her hair specimen would be delivered to Manila on the same day and then to America for the test since the machine needed for the test is not available in the Philippines.

She added that her hair sample was sealed in front of her to ensure that the switching of samples is prevented.

"Para sa [This is for] accountability (to), para sa [this is for] transparency (to) and we are just doing what's good for the people. I will do this regardless, to prove and show for the people will see," she said.

Nograles said that based on studies an individual who uses drugs cannot focus well and that the country needs a leader who can focus well. She hopes that her undergoing the test will be an example for those who want to sit in a position to lead.

She shared that this is the first time she has undergone a hair follicle test but that she has undergone other drug tests yearly for fitness examination.

Meanwhile, Duterte has also undergone the same test at Hi-Precision Diagnostic in Mandaluyong City on the same day. He said that he chose to undergo the test in the city because he couldn’t just go to Davao to undergo the test. Duterte added that the Filipino people should not only look for the results of the drug test of the running candidate but also their capacity and accomplishments while they are serving their people.

"Actually, nagpa-drug test ako dito rin baka kasi idedemand ng mga younguns kaya inunahan KO na sila (Actually, I undergone the drug test because the young goons might demand this from me so I just did in advance)," he said.

He then urged all the congressmen to undergo a drug test since all of them have the money to do so.

Earlier, Nograles challenged Duterte to join her in another drug test, following the pictures of the latter undergoing a drug test which were circulated online. She stressed that this is for the sake of transparency and accountability to Dabawenyos.

"Let's do it at the same time and together show the people of Davao City that we are not afraid to prove ourselves and show up," she said in her statement on October 22, 2024.

The office of Duterte released a video of him undergoing a hair follicle test. In his statement, he challenged his opponent for Congressman in the first district to undergo a hair follicle test again. He stressed that this challenge is for the betterment of the people and would ensure that they could provide public service to the public that is free from any vices and illegal drugs.

"Ako, humana, pero kung kinahanglan pa, andam ko nga magpa-hai -follicle test usab, ug balik-balikon pa kini aron mapakita nga walay angay ikabalaka ang atoang katawhan bahin sa integridad sa ilang mga lider (I have already undergone a hair follicle test, but if I still need to undergo another one or I have to undergo it repeatedly so that the people would not worry of the integrity of their leaders)," he said in a statement on October 23, 2024.

Duterte went to the Omega Laboratories in Quezon City to undergo a hair follicle test and his result yielded negative. Based on the document, the request for the drug test was on August 19, 2024. RGP