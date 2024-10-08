Nograles siblings challenge Dutertes for Davao's top posts

LAWYER siblings Karlo Alexie and Margarita "Migs" Nograles have officially entered the local political arena, filing their certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Tuesday morning, October 9, 2024, at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Davao City. They are challenging former President Rodrigo Duterte and incumbent First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Duterte for the mayoral and congressional seats, respectively.
Karlo, who recently resigned as commissioner of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) on October 7, is running as an independent candidate for mayor, despite still having five years remaining in his term. He expressed his commitment to dedicating his 20 years of public service to the people of Davao City, emphasizing the need for improvements in various city programs.
Karlo said he's running to give Dabawenyos a choice, acknowledging the campaign's challenges. He likened the electoral contest to a "David and Goliath" scenario, highlighting the importance of democracy and the opportunity for people to choose their leaders.
"Dili lalim kani nga kampanya pagka dakong hagit ug hastang lisoda matod pa gani sa uban mura daw kinig David versus Goliath pero pasalamat kita nga naanad kita sa pagkugi sa pagpanarbaho (This is not an easy campaign; it’s a huge challenge, but I’m thankful to be used to working hard)," he said.
Karlo noted that he was encouraged by many to run for mayor, calling it a difficult decision. Running as an independent candidate allows him to welcome support from anyone wanting change, without the potential isolation that party affiliation might bring. He underscored the urgent need to expedite business permit processing, as many progressive cities have already embraced e-governance.
He also raised concerns about urban flooding, despite Davao City having sufficient funds. He referenced the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) report, which outlines long-term and short-term solutions.
Karlo believes the local government needs the national government’s support to address drainage issues and prevent flooding. Additional issues he highlighted include traffic congestion, inadequate classrooms, and the lack of social services for persons with disabilities and the elderly.
He aims to improve the quality of life for every Dabawenyo family by enhancing access to commodities, healthcare, education, and government services, asserting that if other cities can achieve these improvements, so can Davao City.
When asked about a potential rivalry with the Duterte family, he emphasized that the outcome depends on the voters, noting that a new generation of politicians is bringing fresh ideas and technologies for efficient governance.
"Para makahatag kaninyu ug choice, aduna moy kapilian, aduna moy kahigayunan karun para sa Pagbabago (I want to provide you with choices for change). I hope and pray that you will be with me, join me, and let's make Davao great again," he said.
Meanwhile, Migs, the third member of her family to run for First District representative in Davao City, aims to continue the legacy of her late father, Prospero “Boy” Nograles, and her brother, Karlo. She is committed to public service and plans to focus on improving existing practices while helping various sectors.
"Mas focus nata sa atong pwedeng mabuhat. Serbisyo sa mga tao, keep the best practices and improve on those we need to improve. Marami pang mga sectors ang pwede nating matulungan (We need to focus on what we can do. Service to the people is paramount, and we must improve on what needs improvement. There are still many sectors that need our assistance),” she said in a media interview.
Having completed one term as a PBA Partylist representative, she feels prepared to serve Davao City and has been actively engaging with its residents.
When asked about any rivalry with the Duterte camp, Migs asserted that both parties share the common goal of serving the people. She emphasized her decision to run independently, stating, "Ito personal decision walang bahid ng mga pagsali sa iba, we want to serve and we will continue to serve so best nalang na independent tayo (This is a personal decision without influence from others. We want to serve, and it’s best that I run as an independent candidate),” she added.
Migs will face incumbent Paolo Duterte and two other contenders for the congressional seat.
Meanwhile, incumbent First District Councilor Bernie Al-ag filed his COC on the same day to run as vice mayor. He supports the Nograles campaign and aims to be a public servant who listens to the needs of the Dabawenyos. AJA, RGP