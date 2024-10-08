Nograles siblings challenge Dutertes for Davao's top posts

Karlo, who recently resigned as commissioner of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) on October 7, is running as an independent candidate for mayor, despite still having five years remaining in his term. He expressed his commitment to dedicating his 20 years of public service to the people of Davao City, emphasizing the need for improvements in various city programs.

Karlo said he's running to give Dabawenyos a choice, acknowledging the campaign's challenges. He likened the electoral contest to a "David and Goliath" scenario, highlighting the importance of democracy and the opportunity for people to choose their leaders.

"Dili lalim kani nga kampanya pagka dakong hagit ug hastang lisoda matod pa gani sa uban mura daw kinig David versus Goliath pero pasalamat kita nga naanad kita sa pagkugi sa pagpanarbaho (This is not an easy campaign; it’s a huge challenge, but I’m thankful to be used to working hard)," he said.

Karlo noted that he was encouraged by many to run for mayor, calling it a difficult decision. Running as an independent candidate allows him to welcome support from anyone wanting change, without the potential isolation that party affiliation might bring. He underscored the urgent need to expedite business permit processing, as many progressive cities have already embraced e-governance.

He also raised concerns about urban flooding, despite Davao City having sufficient funds. He referenced the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) report, which outlines long-term and short-term solutions.

Karlo believes the local government needs the national government’s support to address drainage issues and prevent flooding. Additional issues he highlighted include traffic congestion, inadequate classrooms, and the lack of social services for persons with disabilities and the elderly.

He aims to improve the quality of life for every Dabawenyo family by enhancing access to commodities, healthcare, education, and government services, asserting that if other cities can achieve these improvements, so can Davao City.

When asked about a potential rivalry with the Duterte family, he emphasized that the outcome depends on the voters, noting that a new generation of politicians is bringing fresh ideas and technologies for efficient governance.

"Para makahatag kaninyu ug choice, aduna moy kapilian, aduna moy kahigayunan karun para sa Pagbabago (I want to provide you with choices for change). I hope and pray that you will be with me, join me, and let's make Davao great again," he said.