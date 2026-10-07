Nominations for Davao City unsung heroes for Lead Awards now open

THE Junior Chamber International (JCI) Senate Davao is looking for unsung heroes in Davao City for the 2026 Leaders and Achievers of Davao (Lead) Awards, inviting the public to nominate residents whose quiet service often goes unrecognized.

Now in its 12th year, the awards program is anchored on the theme "Ordinary People. Extraordinary Impact," which honors individuals whose daily actions show compassion, integrity, resilience, and a sustained commitment to serving others.

JCI Senate Davao President Bernard Al-ag clarified during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Monday at SM City Davao that the awards remain exclusively focused on residents within the city.

"Right now, this is focused on Davao City. This is about leaders and achievers of Davao," Al-Ag said during the media briefing.

Highlighting the theme for this year's search, Al-ag emphasized their goal of honoring unsung contributors in the community.

"Gusto natin makita yung mga tao na invisible ba, pero maraming naiko-contribute sa city (We want to see those people who seem invisible but contribute a lot to the city)," he stated. He added that the board looks into how a nominee goes "beyond their office, and contributes and serves the community."

Regarding the public response, Al-ag expressed confidence, citing long-standing support from partner institutions.

"Regarding overall nominations, no problem, marami tayong nire-receive na nominations (we receive a lot of nominations) every year because we have institutional partners and other non-government organizations," Al-ag noted, encouraging the public to submit nominees in specific sectors.

"I hope you will nominate, especially in the arts, in the environment, and in the Medical field. So we are hoping for more nominees."

Interested nominators may access and complete the official nomination form online or through the official Lead Awards Facebook page.

The selection timeline begins with a judges' briefing on October 30, followed by the hard deadline for online nominations and Bid Book submissions on October 31, 2026.

Submitted portfolios will undergo prescreening from November 3 to 6, before moving to the formal judging period from November 9 to 13. A six-member panel, including a representative from the local media, will conduct the evaluation.

Organizers are targeting three to five awardees for this year's cycle, culminating in an Awarding Ceremony and Testimonial Dinner on December 1, 2026.

Founded 56 years ago, JCI Senate Davao is an organization composed of past JCI members, business leaders, and community advocates dedicated to promoting principled leadership and civic development across Davao City. GRS