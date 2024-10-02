Nominations open for 2025 Datu Bago Award

THE Datu Bago Awardees, Inc. has opened nominations for the 2025 Datu Bago Award as of Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Councilor Pilar Braga, chairperson of the Datu Bago Board of Trustees, announced the opening of nominations and emphasized the award's significance, noting that past recipients embody the spirit of the city.

“The Datu Bago Award is a tribute to the exceptional Dabawenyos whose dedication, vision, and passion have propelled our city forward. Their contributions inspire us all to strive for greatness. We encourage the community to participate by nominating individuals who represent the best of Davao and who have made a lasting impact on our city,” she said.

Nominations are open to anyone who has shown dedication and competence and serves as a role model for Dabawenyos. Through this award, these individuals will be recognized for their influence on the city.

The deadline for submissions is December 27, 2024. Entries can be submitted to the following locations: Office of Councilor Pilar Braga; Office of the President, University of Mindanao, Bolton St., Davao City; Habi at Kape, Rogen Inn, Mt. Apo, Davao City; Anniepie’s Bakery and Café, Ecoland, Quimpo Blvd.; Office of the School President, Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International; and Mindanao Gokusai Daigaku, Angliongto Ave, Davao City.

The Datu Bago Award is an annual recognition celebrating individuals who have dedicated their lives to various fields and significantly contributed to the city’s growth and development. It is one of the most prestigious awards in Davao City.

This year’s sole awardee is former President Rodrigo R. Duterte. The Datu Bago Awards Board of Trustees suspended nominations for 2024 to honor Duterte for his contributions. However, the former president did not attend the event, and Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain accepted the award on his behalf. RGP