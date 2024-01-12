Non-certified delivery riders must get business permits

AN OFFICIAL from the City Business Bureau emphasized that non-certified delivery riders, categorized as service contractors, must obtain a business permit, even if they are not considered company riders.

Maribel Paguican, Business Bureau Spokesperson, clarified during a media interview on January 11, 2024, that company riders only require an occupational permit costing P125.

"But since dili man sila certified personnel by a company, kay service contractor siya, magkuha gyud siya ug business permit (Since they are not certified company personnel, but are service contractors, they must secure a business permit)," she said.

Paguican highlighted the existence of two permits – occupational and business.

For delivery riders, a specific ordinance offers them a discounted payment structure, ensuring fees are less than P1,500.

Addressing concerns raised by delivery riders, Paguican said that inquiries about their daily income, when calculated annually, may result in increased taxes.

Depending on the declared income, riders could end up paying between P3,000 to P6,000, along with an additional tax on top of the P1,400 declared income.

Paguican urged better communication, stating that all riders are treated as businesses since they are not considered company personnel. Clarifying this distinction is essential for understanding the permit requirements. RGP