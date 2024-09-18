Non-compliant with no pick up policy remains a challenge

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) admitted that those who pick up passengers outside the terminal or who do not comply with the "No Pick-up Policy" remain a challenge to their office.

Aisa Usop, manager of DCOTT, said in a radio interview with GMA Super Radyo Davao, on Monday, September 17, 2024, that although the policy has been in place for a long time and has been extended to bus operators, there are still complaints and reports of violations.

“Despite atong pagpaningkamot [our efforts] to implement that ordinance through proper coordination with various offices because I don't have the police power to apprehend, we really need to coordinate ,” she said.

Usop reiterated her request for bus operators to comply with the policy and mentioned that their office conducts meetings and issues orders to ensure adherence. She emphasized the importance of discipline, particularly for those traveling to distant districts such as Toril, Calinan, and Bunawan, for the safety and well-being of all passengers.

In addition to the collaboration between national and local government agencies, Usop highlighted the role of the public in enforcing this policy. She urged passengers to practice self-discipline, avoid boarding buses along the highway, and follow the rules set by the office.

“In every balaod na atoang gina-implement naa gyud tay maapakan, naa gyud tay masagasaan but ang atoang lang huna-hunaon that the government is doing that for the good sa tanan for the public, for the safety and general welfare of the public (In every law that we implement, there are always challenges. However, we must remember that the government is acting for the greater good, for the safety and general welfare of the public),” she said.

City Ordinance 110, amended by Ordinance 0912, stipulates that the loading and unloading of passengers should occur at DCOTT.

DCOTT handles an average of 700 to 800 bus trips a day, serving approximately 35,000 to 50,000 passengers. During special occasions, the number of bus trips can increase to 1,000 to 1,500, corresponding to about 50,000 to 75,000 passengers. RGP