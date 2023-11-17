Non-monetary gifts urged for Christmas carolers

A DAVAO City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) official suggested an alternative approach to supporting Christmas carolers during the iSpeak media forum at the City Hall conference room on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Julie Dayaday, CSWDO officer-in-charge, said that instead of giving money, she recommended offering "goodies" or items such as candies and toys.

"Pero ayaw pud tawon nang mga mapan-os na nga pagkaon. Make sure na kaning mga goodies mag-enjoy pud sila like chocolates ba or toys (Ensure that the items provided are not spoiled or expired. The gifts should bring enjoyment, such as chocolates or toys)," she said.

Dayaday expressed concern that giving money to young carolers might lead them to use it for inappropriate purposes, such as buying cigarettes or spending time in internet cafes.

Worse, she feared the possibility of parents using the funds for gambling.

While Dayaday did not discourage caroling, especially among minors, she advised that it be conducted within the subdivisions where the carolers reside.

She discouraged minors from caroling on major streets due to safety risks.

Dayaday urged the public to be vigilant when giving money to young carolers, as they could be exploited by syndicates. She emphasized the various ways to share blessings during the Christmas season but encouraged caution and vigilance in responding to solicitations.

"Daghan kaayo pamaagi (There are many ways) to share our blessings during Christmas time," Dayaday said. "Let us be mindful lang and vigilant lang sa mga gapangayo sa atoa (on those who ask for solicitation)."

Dayaday issued a warning about individuals or groups soliciting funds under the guise of government offices or public figures. She advised people to request permits or other relevant documents as proof of legitimate fundraising, whether it occurs through house-to-house visits or online platforms.

The CSWDO, along with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, has consistently issued statements regarding Christmas caroling and related matters. RGL