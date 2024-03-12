Nonprofit group “I am MAD” unveils new volunteerism-powered campaign

Spreading the true spirit and positive vibes of volunteerism, nonprofit I am MAD (Making A Difference) Volunteers Inc. launched its newest campaign catchphrase “Love the Volunteer Vibes” at its annual volunteer reunion and 14th anniversary celebration held recently in Davao City.

Dubbed as ‘MAD Meet,’ this year’s gathering of volunteers took a major leap as it was held for the first time in Mindanao, at the serene Davao Bamboo Sanctuary and Ecological Park—the event’s venue partner.

“Hosting this year’s MAD Meet in Davao marks one of our organization’s greatest achievements, as it breaks away from our traditional Luzon-based gatherings since the inception of the annual reunion of volunteers,” said Big Jay Lagang, MAD Meet Davao convenor and Chief of Volunteers for Countryside Operations of I am MAD.

Under its new banner, “Love the Volunteer Vibes: I am MAD to the 14th Power,” the organization hopes to express an amplified level of positivity and enthusiasm associated with engaging in volunteer work.

Furthermore, the latest theme is also in support of the country’s “Love the Philippines” campaign as it has been a trademark of I am MAD to visit local tourist spots after each outreach program. This year, I am MAD is set to conduct its flagship program MAD Camp in at least 12 schools across different provinces and explore seven tourist destinations for its MADventure initiative.

Lagang, a dedicated member of I am MAD for nearly a decade and presently serving as a news anchor/reporter at People's Television Network (PTV) Davao, expresses hope that both existing members and newcomers will wholeheartedly embrace and embody the spirit of “Love the Volunteer Vibes” that this kind of event fosters.

Celebrating milestones, recognizing volunteers

Meanwhile, aside from unveiling its latest campaign and plans for 2024, the two-day reunion also highlighted the organization’s accomplishments in 2023, including its 11 MAD Camps around the Philippines, MAD Talks Padayon—a volunteerism and mental health forum, MADx—an employee engagement program for corporate partners, and its newest social enterprise—MADventure, among others.

Through these accomplishments that reflect the organization’s commitment to helping and inspiring young people to be a part of nation-building, I am MAD was likewise recognized by the Department of Education as one of its “MATATAG” Agenda partners.

Filled by the serene ambiance of bamboo-inspired architecture seamlessly blending with the lush surroundings at Davao Bamboo Sanctuary and Ecological Park, the evening culminated with volunteers radiantly adorned in earth tone outfits during “Star MADgic Night: Gawad I am MAD.” This event celebrated and honored the dedicated volunteers who contributed to the successful conduct of I am MAD programs, initiatives, and engagements throughout 2023.

Some of the special awardees and raffle winners received gift certificates and other tokens courtesy of its sponsors — Power Mac Center, The Loop, Alaska Milk Corporation, Wino Travel Services, WinoPay, Mik Dizon & Alex Garrow, Meat Outlet, The Dağlí’s Creations, ENGR MD HUB, and The New Channel.

MAD Meet Davao 2024 was also supported by Hacienda Torrentira Agri-Tourism Park, Apo ni Lola Durian Delicacies, OK Custom Gifts, Love Eunicrafts, CID Communication together with its local media partners — SunStar Davao, Mindanao Times, and PTV News Mindanao.

Call for volunteers, donors

To invite more volunteers and join its call to “ Love the Volunteer Vibes ,” the MADmates (volunteers) also shot a call-for-volunteers music video to entice more young people and professionals alike to engage with I am MAD and its advocacies.

I am MAD is encouraging everyone to be part of its upcoming MAD Camp volunteer opportunities this year in the following areas: Davao Occidental, Dinagat Islands, Romblon, Southern Leyte, Davao del Norte, Iloilo, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Cebu, Bataan, and Rizal. Pre-register through bit.ly/MADcamp2024reg .

Recognized by the Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations (TAYO) Awards Foundation, MAD Camp is the organization’s flagship outreach program that spans three days. Volunteers gather to facilitate values formation activities aligned with the Department of Education’s core advocacies and to engage school children aged 10-12 in tasks aimed at promoting positive Filipino traits.The group typically stays at the beneficiary school for the duration of the camp, with the final day reserved for local community immersion and exploration.

Every MAD Camp is supported by a fundraiser called BIDA Eskwela (Bigay Ayuda para sa Eskwela) in which funds collected will be used to provide each student-participant a “Bag of Dreams” with school supplies and other tokens. This year, the organization is pushing for the “Piso mula sa Puso para sa Pangarap ko” theme that aims to secure donations for as little as one peso. With such a small amount, I am MAD believes the collective efforts of everyone will make a big difference. Donations can be made through bit.ly/bidadonate .