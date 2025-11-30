NorCot earmarks P45.5M for 'Batang Cotabateño' welfare

THE Provincial Government of Cotabato allocated a total of P45.5 million for programs aimed at boosting the education, health, nutrition, and protection of every child in the province.

In her 2025 Provincial State of the Children Report, North Cotabato Governor Emmylou "Lala" Taliño-Mendoza said the budget is "not merely a financial commitment but a statement of hope and opportunity — supporting programs that expand access to learning, strengthen healthcare, and protect children from neglect and exploitation."

The lady governor reported that the Provincial Council for the Protection of Children (PCPC) has taken a proactive role in crafting the Local Development Plan for Children as its commitment to place every Batang Cotabateño at the heart of local governance.

"The plan envisions a child-friendly Cotabato Province by 2034 — where leaders are responsive, communities nurturing, and every child healthy, protected, and empowered," she said on November 28, 2025, in front of various municipal and barangay officials in the province.

The province-funded Protective and Rehabilitative Services for Women and Children Victim-Survivors of Abuse, the Home for Women and Children, continues to serve as a haven of safety, healing, and empowerment to those who have suffered abuse, neglect, or exploitation.

"From January to October 2025, a total of 30 client-survivors—girls aged 2-17 and women aged 18-19—from 10 municipalities received comprehensive care and psychosocial support. This program's outcomes speak of transformation and renewed hope: 11 survivors have been reunited with their families; 29 have returned to school and participating in activities that rebuild confidence and social connection; five clients courageously testified in court, with four placed under the Witness Protection Program for their safety," she revealed.

She added that the province has also been supportive of the survivors' education as it has "been central to recovery".

"Two will soon graduate from Senior High School, while eight have completed Junior High School. All beneficiaries also received medical care, with 27 availing of dental services and 22 undergoing psychological therapy," she shared.

"Backed by a P3,074,708 budget, this initiative reflects Cotabato's enduring compassion and commitment to transform victims into empowered survivors who can rebuild their lives with dignity, courage, and hope," she added.

The province has also conducted the Summer Kids Peace Camp (SKPC) 2025, gathering 25,834 Grade 5 pupils from 54 districts, 17 municipalities, and one city. The activities at the summer camp focused on peace education, leadership, cultural appreciation, and disaster preparedness to help children learn essential life skills that foster unity, respect, and social responsibility.

The summer camp was also instrumental in the thousands of Batang Cotabateno becoming "advocates of peace and positive change".

Meanwhile, she also shared that the province's Bookmobile Library Services Program has served 6,303 pupils in 48 schools across the province from March to October 2025.

"Through storytelling sessions, library orientations, and creative learning activities, this mobile library not only improved literacy but also inspired imagination and critical thinking, especially among children in far-flung communities. It stands as a true vehicle of hope, bringing education closer to every child and transforming learning into an engaging and meaningful experience," she said.

Meanwhile, on health, the province has also gained positive results, especially on stunting among children under five years old.

Taliño-Mendoza reported that from 2021 to 2025, there was a decline from 9.25 percent to 2.89 percent in stunting among children under five. Wasting has also decreased from 2.73 percent to 0.60 percent, and overweight and obesity dropped from 2.42 percent to 0.83 percent.

"These gains underscore the effectiveness of our collective efforts toward building a healthier, stronger, and more nourished Cotabato," she said.

The governor added that in 2025 alone, the province's integrated nutrition program reached thousands of Cotabateños, with over 10,000 mothers and 4,400 children receiving micronutrient supplementation; 3,000 undernourished children and nutritionally at-risk women benefited from dietary support; and 50 barangay health stations were equipped for better growth monitoring.

In addition, vision screening was conducted for 5,500 pupils, adolescent health kits were distributed to nearly 10,000 youth, and more than 10,000 newborns were screened for early detection of treatable conditions.

"These accomplishments were made possible through strong collaboration with local government units, the DOH, NGOs, and community stakeholders, as well as through the Province's sustained investment in nutrition —amounting P148 million over the years," the governor said.V