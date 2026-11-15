Nordeco downgraded to Orange status

THE Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) was downgraded to Orange in the National Electrification Administration's (NEA) second-quarter 2026 performance assessment after falling short of several financial and technical performance standards.

Nordeco also recorded the lowest energization level among the three electric cooperatives in the Davao Region at 79.68 percent, according to NEA's Compliance Report on the Performance of Electric Cooperatives for the second quarter of 2026.

The figure was below the 89.42 percent posted by Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative (Doreco) and the 89.89 percent recorded by Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative (Dasureco).

The latest classification marked Nordeco's first downgrade after maintaining its Yellow status for four consecutive quarters.

According to the assessment, Nordeco recorded deficiencies in several performance indicators, including working capital, collection efficiency, payment obligations to generating companies and financial institutions, and feeder loss.

These indicators form part of NEA's evaluation of electric cooperatives' financial and technical capacity, including their ability to sustain operations, collect payments from consumers, settle electricity purchases, and maintain efficient distribution systems.

Under NEA's enhanced classification policy, electric cooperatives are assessed based on seven financial and technical performance parameters.

Cooperatives that comply with all seven parameters are classified Green, while those meeting four to six are categorized Yellow. Those complying with only one to three parameters are classified Orange. Red is assigned to cooperatives formally declared ailing under the prescribed process.

The classification system was strengthened through NEA Memorandum to Electric Cooperatives No. 2024-21, issued in 2024, to improve performance monitoring and identify financial and operational deficiencies among electric cooperatives.

Despite its Orange classification, Nordeco obtained a 100 percent institutional compliance rating in the same assessment.

Institutional compliance covers governance, management, and adherence to organizational and regulatory requirements, while the color-coded classification focuses on financial and technical performance indicators.

The two ratings therefore measure different aspects of an electric cooperative's operations.

Meanwhile, Doreco improved its classification to Yellow in the second-quarter assessment, while Dasureco maintained its Green status.

The three cooperatives also recorded varying energization levels based on NEA's 2025 adjusted potential consumer figures.

Energization level refers to the proportion of identified potential consumers within an electric cooperative's franchise area who have been provided with electricity connections.

Nordeco's 79.68 percent rate was 9.74 percentage points lower than Doreco's and 10.21 percentage points below Dasureco's.

Under Republic Act 10531, or the National Electrification Administration Reform Act of 2013, NEA is mandated to supervise and strengthen electric cooperatives through performance monitoring and appropriate intervention measures.

The agency's quarterly compliance assessments evaluate the financial condition, operational efficiency, and institutional performance of electric cooperatives nationwide. DEF