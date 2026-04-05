Nordeco slams ‘trashing of Tipaz office’ claims by Tagum Chamber

THE Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) rejected allegations from the Tagum City Chamber of Commerce recently claiming that it deliberately damaged its Tipaz office, insisting its departure was lawful and orderly and calling the controversy “sensationalized.”

In a statement in Cebuano, the electric cooperative maintained that its exit from the office in Tipaz, Magugpo East, Tagum City complied with the writ of possession issued by the Regional Trial Court. Nordeco described any debris or items left behind as “ordinary” and not indicative of deliberate destruction.

“Ang pagbiya sa opisina sa Nordeco sa Tipaz, Magugpo East, Tagum City usa ka tin-aw nga pagsunod sa mando sa korte… Kung adunay pipila ka sagbot o salin nga nabilin, kini ordinaryo ug dili angay himuong dako nga isyu (“The vacating of the Nordeco office in Tipaz, Magugpo East, Tagum City is a clear compliance with the court’s order… If there are any debris or remnants left behind, these are normal and should not be made into a major issue),” the statement said.

“Ang pamaagi sa maong Chamber nga ‘i-sensationalize’ ang maong butang walayhinungdan ug ‘cheap’ nga propaganda aron tabunan ang mas dakong kamatuoran (The Chamber’s way of ‘sensationalizing’ the matter is baseless and a ‘cheap’ form of propaganda meant to cover up a larger truth),” Nordeco added.

It further stressed that the chamber does not represent the interests of the more than 200,000 member-consumer-owners of the cooperative, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

On March 30, 2026, the chamber condemned the reported condition of Nordeco’s Tipaz office following its turnover to authorities, framing the incident as a serious breach of public trust and legal compliance.

“We strongly denounce the appalling and petty behavior of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) management following the deliberate trashing of their Tipaz office facilities during the turnover to the Regional Trial Court sheriff last March 25,” the group said.

According to the chamber, critical infrastructure inside the office, such as computers, servers, and data storage devices, was allegedly damaged or rendered unusable prior to the handover. Business leaders stressed that these assets were not privately owned but funded by electricity consumers across the province.

“These assets – computers, servers, essential hard drives, and files – are not the personal property of a few disgruntled executives. They are consumer-owned resources, funded by the hard-earned money of the very people Nordeco has committed to serve,” the statement read.

The chamber further warned that any destruction of operational systems could disrupt essential services, delay administrative processes, and ultimately affect power consumers. It also argued that the incident reflected disregard for a court-mandated transition process.

“Purposely damaging equipment and compromising data servers is a desperate attempt to stall progress and conceal records, undermining both the judicial process and the rule of law,” the group added.

Broader dispute over power distribution

The incident comes amid a broader and increasingly contentious transition in the local power distribution landscape, following legal rulings that allowed Davao Light to assume control over certain areas previously served by Nordeco.

Business groups have largely supported the transition, citing expectations of improved service reliability and operational efficiency under a private utility. However, Nordeco and its supporters have raised concerns over the implications for rural electrification and cooperative governance.

The cooperative emphasized that despite losing control of specific facilities, it remains committed to serving communities in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, especially in far-flung areas where electrification is less profitable.

Timeline: March 2026 power transition developments

Early March 2026 – Court rulings affirm the implementation of a writ of possession favoring Davao Light and Power Company, allowing it to take control of key substations and facilities in Tagum City.

Mid-March 2026 – Davao Light begins assuming operational control of selected substations previously managed by Nordeco, marking a significant shift in local power distribution.

March 25, 2026 – Turnover of the Nordeco Tipaz office to a court-appointed sheriff takes place, as part of the enforcement of the writ of possession issued by the Regional Trial Court.

March 30, 2026 – The Tagum City Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases a statement condemning NORDECO’s alleged actions during the turnover, triggering public debate.

Calls for accountability and clarity

As both sides stand firm, the chamber has called on authorities to investigate the incident and hold accountable any individuals responsible for potential violations of court orders.

Meanwhile, Nordeco continues to frame the issue within a larger narrative of protecting consumer ownership and resisting what it perceives as the privatization of electric service in the region.