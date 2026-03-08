Nordeco to Samal consumers: settle your bills with us

THE Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Nordeco) has advised its member-consumer-owners (MCOs) in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) to continue settling their electricity bills with the cooperative, stressing that it remains the lawful power distribution utility in the island despite the recent takeover of its line assets by the Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light).

In a statement issued to consumers on March 6, 2026, Nordeco maintained that its authority to operate in Samal remains valid, citing its congressional franchise operating until 2033.

The cooperative emphasized that its operations in the island are protected under Section 11, Article XII of the 1987 Constitution and pointed to court rulings involving the Iloilo electric cooperatives and MORE Electric and Power Corporation, which interpreted that power distribution franchises may coexist within the same service area.

Legal dispute over power distribution

The advisory comes amid an ongoing legal dispute following the entry of Davao Light into Samal’s power distribution system. The development followed after the enactment of Republic Act No. 12144, which expanded Davao Light’s franchise to cover several areas in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, including the Igacos.

As part of the transition process, the Regional Trial Court Branch 4 in Panabo City granted a writ of possession in favor of Davao Light, allowing the utility to take control of distribution facilities and assets of Nordeco.

On February 25, 2026, the court sheriff implemented the order and turned over power lines, poles, transformers and related assets in Samal to the Aboitiz-owned distribution utility.

Nordeco, however, questioned the implementation of the court order and argued that the enforcement of the writ was premature.

“Again, the implementation of the Writ of Possession on February 25, 2026 taking over the line assets of Nordeco in Igacos was premature and illegal,” the cooperative said.

Motions still pending

According to Nordeco, several motions challenging the writ of possession remain unresolved before the Panabo court. These include a motion for reconsideration dated February 6, 2026 seeking to reverse the order granting the writ of possession. The cooperative also filed an omnibus motion on February 20, 2026 requesting the lifting of the notice to vacate and the writ of possession.

On February 25, 2026, Nordeco likewise filed a motion seeking the issuance of a status quo order in an attempt to halt further implementation of the turnover while the legal issues are being resolved.

The cooperative emphasized that the court has yet to rule on these motions, which it said should have been addressed before the assets were transferred to Davao Light.

Impact on Samal power consumers

The transition in Samal’s power distribution has drawn attention from local officials and residents, many of whom have long raised concerns about power reliability on the island.

Business groups and tourism stakeholders have previously expressed hope that the entry of Davao Light could improve the stability of electricity supply in the island city.

Nordeco, however, reiterated that it remains the legitimate distribution utility in Samal and called on its member-consumer-owners to continue paying their electricity bills to the cooperative while the legal dispute is still pending.

As of press time, Davao Light has yet to issue a statement regarding Nordeco’s claims. DEF