Nordeco urges Davao Light to respect rule of law in Samal dispute

THE Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) on April 7, 2026, urged the Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) anew to respect the rule of law, stressing that a court-issued Writ of Possession applies only to 26 specific distribution assets located in 26 barangays out of the 46 barangays of the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos).

In an official statement, the cooperative raised concern over Davao Light’s earlier public announcement, which it said appeared to extend the implementation of the writ beyond what was legally granted by the court.

“The announcement of DLPC on its Facebook page last April 2, 2026 is an apparent disregard of the Court’s Order, which clearly states that the Writ of Possession covers ONLY the twenty-six (26) distribution assets located in twenty-six (26) out of forty-six (46) barangays of IGACOS, namely: Balet, Caliclic, Camudmud, Catagman, Cawag, Cogon, Del Monte Guilon, Kinawitnon, Libuak, Limao, Mabago-B, Mambago-A, Miranda, Moncado, San Agustin, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Jose, San Miguel, Sto. Niño, Tagbay, Tagdaliao, Tagpopongan, Tambo, and Toril.

“We call on Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) to respect the rule of law,” the cooperative said, warning that any attempt to go beyond the lawful scope of the writ would be unjust and misleading to its member-consumer-owners.

Upon verification, SunStar Davao traced the Facebook posts of Davao Light on April 2 but did not find anything related to Samal. However, on April 1, Davao Light posted an advisory on a billing update for Igacos residents.

“Billing Update for Samal. As of February 26, 2026, electric service in Samal City is now served by Davao Light,” the post stated.

It added that Samalenyos need to know that bills from February 26 onward shall be paid to Davao Light, and customers in Samal will begin receiving Davao Light bills in the second week of April 2026.

“Davao Light is the only authorized utility to collect electricity payments through its collection partners,” the post added.

The dispute is part of a long-running conflict over power distribution rights in Samal Island, a strategic and rapidly developing area in Davao del Norte. Historically, the island has been served by Nordeco, but recent legal and legislative developments have paved the way for Davao Light to enter the area.

Central to this transition is Republic Act No. 12144, a law that expanded Davao Light’s franchise to include areas in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, including Igacos.

The law also provides for a transition period and outlines the possible acquisition of distribution assets from the existing operator.

Following this, a Regional Trial Court in Panabo City issued a Writ of Possession in early 2026, allowing Davao Light to take control of certain distribution assets as part of expropriation proceedings tied to the implementation of the expanded franchise. However, both parties have interpreted the scope of this writ differently, leading to the current standoff.

Nordeco maintains that the writ is limited and specific. It pointed out that even based on filings submitted in court, the coverage is confined only to assets located in 26 barangays, not the entire island. The cooperative also noted that several legal motions it filed—including challenges to the writ—remain unresolved, meaning the case has not yet reached full finality.

On the other hand, Davao Light has consistently asserted that its actions are supported by legal authority, including the writ, its expanded franchise under RA 12144, and a provisional Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity issued by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). It has argued that the transition is necessary to deliver more reliable and cost-efficient electricity services to consumers on the island.

Despite the legal and operational tensions, both parties have publicly stated their commitment to maintaining a stable power supply. However, the overlapping claims and differing interpretations of court orders continue to create uncertainty for residents and businesses in affected areas.

“Nordeco remains committed to upholding the rights of our Member-Consumer-Owners and to ensuring transparency, fairness, and legal compliance in all matters affecting our operations,” the electric cooperative added.

As of press time, SunStar Davao has reached out to Davao Light for comment, but no response has been received yet. DEF