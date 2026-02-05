Nordeco warns Gov. Jubahib over 'sub judice' remarks

THE Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) has called on Davao del Norte Governor Edwin I. Jubahib to respect existing legal processes following his recent statements regarding the ongoing transition of power distribution to Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light).

Gov. Jubahib earlier appealed to Nordeco to cooperate to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition, stressing the importance of safeguarding cooperative assets, which he said belong to its member-consumers and government stakeholders. The governor made the remarks during an ambush interview at an event earlier this week.

“Mao na ang atoang padayon na gina-monitor karon na maging maayo ug peaceful ang mahitabong transition period,” Jubahib said.

He added that the provincial government has been attempting to engage with Nordeco to prevent the loss of cooperative assets.

“So far, wala pa ug kita naningkamot pud ta na ma-connect nato ang opisina sa electric cooperative kay gitan-aw sab nato dapat na walay masayang nga asset sa electric cooperative kay ang ilahang asset is kwarta na sa mga consumers ug kwarta na sa mga national ug provincial ug local government units,” he said.

In response, Nordeco stated on February 3, 2026, urging the governor to observe judicial boundaries and allow the courts to resolve the dispute. The cooperative emphasized that public pronouncements on matters currently under litigation could jeopardize due process and potentially disrupt power services within its franchise areas.

“We call on the Provincial Governor of Davao del Norte Edwin I. Jubahib to respect the legal processes afforded to Nordeco pursuant to the prevailing laws and Rules of Court in order to prevent power interruptions in its franchise areas and to protect equity of its member-consumer-owners as well as the donated capital of the National and Local Government as they hold interest over the assets of Nordeco as he openly admitted.”

The electric cooperative further stated that the governor’s remarks fall under the “sub judice” rule, noting that the cooperative has questioned the constitutionality of Republic Act No. 12144, which expanded Davao Light’s franchise into Nordeco’s coverage area before the Supreme Court. It is also opposing the expropriation proceedings filed by Davao Light over Nordeco’s assets before a Regional Trial Court.

The cooperative explained that the sub judice rule prohibits public discussion of matters pending before the courts to shield judicial proceedings from undue influence, citing the governor’s recent interview circulated on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, following the issuance of a Writ of Possession by the Regional Trial Court last January, Davao Light assured consumers that the transition would not result in service disruptions or exclusions.

“Apil tanan, walay mabiyaan,” the company said.

Davao Light also addressed what it described as malicious, misleading, and incorrect insinuations surrounding its impending operation in the Island Garden City of Samal and other areas in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

To reassure consumers, the company cited its track record, noting that it has energized 100 percent of barangays and 99 percent of all sitios in Davao City, Panabo City, and the municipalities of Carmen, Sto. Tomas, and Braulio E. Dujali.

“We are committed to doing the same in all expanded franchise areas,” Davao Light said, adding that it is “ready, willing, and capable of bringing our world-class service and cost-effective rates” to areas covered by its expanded franchise. DEF