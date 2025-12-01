North Cotabato turns over additional 100 rescue vehicles to brgys, provincial offices

IN A bid to emphasize the provincial leadership's motto of Serbisyong Totoo, the North Cotabato government conducted the second batch of distribution of rescue vehicles to several barangays in various municipalities in the province on November 28, 2025, at the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Brgy. Amas, Kidapawan City.

North Cotabato Governor Emmylou "Lala" Taliño-Mendoza stressed that the 100 units of rescue vehicles, amounting to close to P900,000 each, are vital, especially since some of these barangays are located in far-flung areas.

The turnover of the rescue vehicles was already the second distribution done by the province. Last October, the first 100 units were also received by other barangays and provincial offices.

Gov. Taliño-Mendoza said the vehicles will augment the provincial government's quick response to various needs in the barangays. However, she has a request for the beneficiaries: "Take good care of our equipment, take good care of these vehicles kay dako kaayo ning tabang sa atoang pagpanirbisyo (because these units are vital in our service)."

Aptly named Serbisyong Totoo Rescue Vehicles (STRVs), these units will be serving the emergency transportation and response needs of barangays in Antipas, Arakan, Kabacan, Banisilan, M'lang, President Roxas, Tulunan, and Kidapawan City. CEA