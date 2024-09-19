Davao

Notorius drug suspect resists arrest, killed in buy-bust op

A buy-bust operation targeting a Top 5 City Level High Value Individual and around ten armed associates ended in a shootout on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in Minterbro, Barangay Ilang, Davao City, resulting in the death of an individual identified as "Boss."
A SUSPECT known as “Boss,” believed to be a notorious drug pusher and one of the Top 5 City-Level High-Value Individuals listed by the police, was killed after resisting arrest during a buy-bust operation on September 17, 2024, in Minterbro, Barangay Ilang, Bunawan District, Davao City.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that the suspect, accompanied by about ten accomplices who fled, fired his gun when cornered by officers, prompting them to neutralize him. He was taken to Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) but was pronounced dead.

Authorities recovered sachets of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, buy-bust money, personal items, and the firearm used by the suspect.

This is the first fatal resistance during a buy-bust operation since the Philippine National Police (PNP) began investigating the DCPO over similar incidents more than three months ago.

In response, several station commanders have been relieved, all station commanders have been replaced, and a new city director has been appointed, marking the third leadership change in a single day. JPC

