NPS-Davao only files ‘sure-conviction’ cases in courts

THE National Prosecution Service-Davao Region (NPS-Davao) has opted to file cases whose evidence is sufficient to secure convictions to lessen the congestion of cases in courts.

Regional Prosecutor lawyer Janet Grace B. Dalisay-Fabrero said during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2024, at NCCC Victoria that their agency has issued circulars to address the issue of court congestions, and among the measures is to file in courts only those cases that they can secure convictions for. This is to ensure that the congestion of cases in courts is reduced.

“Kaya meron po tayong [That’s why we have] D.C. [Department Circular] 20 which necessitates prosecutors to participate in case build-up to ensure that the evidence that they will actually file in the prosecutions office are those evidence that are sufficient to secure yung tinatawag nating ngayong [what we call the] quantum of evidence, prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty,” she said.

Department Circular No. 20 is a policy on the Pro-Active Involvement of Prosecutors in Case Build-up. The circular was distributed on March 3, 2023, and was signed by DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla.

“In the interest of service, pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, and in order to promote efficient and effective administration of justice, all prosecutors of the National Prosecution Service are hereby directed to strictly observe and implement the following policies and guidelines relative to their pro-active involvement in the investigation of crimes,” the circular stated.

Fabrero stressed that they will no longer file cases in court that are not strong enough, instead, the Prosecution office will weigh and screen the cases before filing them in court. She added that there are also other circulars that mandate them to reassess all cases that have already been filed in lower courts and evaluate whether the evidence could indeed secure a conviction; otherwise, their offices are directed to withdraw those cases.

Remulla outlined the major issues in the justice system of the Philippines, including the Primacy of Human Rights in Criminal Justice Administration, court, and jail congestion.

From January to June 2024, the NPS received cases totaling 10,467; of this number, 1,095 were carried over from the second semester of 2023, while the newly received cases are 9,372. The office thus has a regional monthly average of 1,745.

Of the 10,467 complaints, Davao City has the largest share of the caseload distribution, with 7,532; followed by Davao del Norte with 535; and then Davao Oriental with 461. The success rate of these cases is 91.58 percent.

Meanwhile, the office handled over 18,938 complaints filed in 2023. Of this number, 645 were carry-overs from 2022, and 18,293 were newly received complaints. The office also had an average of 1,578 complaints filed monthly.

In their caseload distribution from January to December 2023, the top three areas were Davao City, with 13,103 cases; followed by Davao Oriental with 1,091; and Davao del Norte with 902. RGP