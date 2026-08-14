NSV acceptors up in H1 2026

A TOTAL of 254 men availed of the Davao City Population Office’s free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) service from January to June 2026, a significant increase from its 127 acceptors in the same period last year.

“In January to June 2025, we only have 128 acceptors, but karon muabot na ta’g 254. In that 254, January to June lang na siya. Karon ang nadugang atong July kay 34 kabuok. So, technically every month we have an average of 32 clients per month (From January to June 2025, we only had 128 acceptors, but now we’ve reached 254. That 254 is just for January to June 2026. Now, the additional number of acceptors for July is 34. So, technically, we have an average of 32 clients per month),” Jerrielyn Lewis, Head of the Population Office, bared.

Lewis attributed this increase to the successful intensified information dissemination on the various temporary, and permanent family planning methods offered by their office, including NSV.

She said that due to the increase in the number of interested acceptors, the Population Office started conducting free NSV services twice a month from July 2025.

NSV is a non-invasive permanent family planning method offered by the City Population Office. The procedure only lasts for 10 to 15 minutes with minimal aftercare required. NSV clients are

required to rest for three to five days following the procedure.

This family planning method also poses fewer risks compared to the Bilateral-Tubal Ligation (BTL), and has a 99.85 percent effectiveness rate.

The City Population Office offers this service for free every second and last Wednesday of the month at the Teen Center located in Pelayo St., Davao City for qualified individuals who wish to access a safe, effective, and permanent family planning option.

Interested acceptors may scan the QR code or register through this link (https://forms.gle/EEuwSZ3TWTZkjV7ZA ) to set an appointment. For more information and details, interested acceptors may visit the official Facebook Page of the City Population Office. CIO