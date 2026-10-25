NUJP-GMA Chapter condemns P20-M charges filed by Pulong

THE National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP)-GMA Chapter has condemned the P20-million libel and cyberlibel complaint filed by Davao City First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte against GMA Network executives and journalists, warning that legal action against media workers could intimidate the press.

In a statement dated October 23, 2026, the chapter denounced the complaints against network officials, news anchors, field reporters and producers, along with other respondents, and expressed support for the journalists involved.

The complaint stemmed from a September 25 report aired on GMA News’ flagship newscast 24 Oras, featuring allegations by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. that he delivered suitcases containing cash to members of the Duterte family on the instructions of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Gracioso claimed that he delivered more than P2 billion to Vice President Sara Duterte, P1 billion to former president Rodrigo Duterte and P100 million to the congressman. These allegations have not been established as facts, and the Duterte family has denied them.

Duterte filed the complaints before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Davao City on October 23, seeking P10 million in moral damages and another P10 million in exemplary damages. The respondents include National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag, Gracioso, GMA chairman Felipe Gozon, president and chief executive Gilberto Duavit Jr., and news personalities Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales, Emil Sumangil, Darlene Cay, Marvin Parado and Joel San Luis.

The NUJP-GMA Chapter maintained that the report underwent the network’s editorial and legal review processes before it was broadcast.

“Contrary to allegations of malice or unverified reporting, the report went through standard, multi-layered editorial and legal verification procedures,” the statement read.

The chapter added that the reporting team checked information through official sources and law enforcement documents and secured clearance from network leadership and legal counsel before airing the report.

It also raised concerns over alleged online harassment targeting the field reporter and the reporter’s family, including threatening messages, insults, and AI-manipulated content intended to damage the journalist’s reputation.

The chapter further clarified that the reporter had no prior personal relationship with Gracioso before the official interview coordinated with law enforcement authorities.

“Journalism is not a crime,” the statement read, emphasizing that reporting on sworn affidavits and legal filings involving public officials is part of the media’s responsibility to inform the public and promote accountability.

The chapter warned that legal action intended to intimidate journalists could discourage reporting on matters of public interest.

The NUJP has long advocated the decriminalization of libel, arguing that criminal penalties can be used to pressure journalists and discourage critical reporting. Criminal libel is punishable under the Revised Penal Code, while cyberlibel is covered by Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The latest complaint comes amid an ongoing NBI investigation into Gracioso’s allegations.

NBI Director Matibag previously said the bureau’s inquiry remained open and that Duterte had the prerogative to pursue legal action.

The NUJP GMA Chapter has now called on media workers, legal advocates and the public to oppose what it described as the weaponization of criminal law and targeted harassment against journalists. DEF