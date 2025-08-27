Number coding eyed to ease Davao City traffic

A DAVAO City councilor has proposed implementing a Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP), more commonly known as number coding, to ease traffic congestion while major infrastructure projects remain unfinished.

Third District Councilor Jopet Baluran said in a privilege speech that he raised the idea in a one-on-one meeting with Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte last July. The measure seeks to cut the number of vehicles along Davao’s main roads and address the worsening traffic problem.

According to Baluran, Duterte was open to the proposal but underscored the need for a thorough study by traffic enforcement agencies to determine if the scheme suits the city.

Baluran, who chairs the Committee on Transportation and Communication, said the city has already explored several possible solutions to congestion and is now considering legislative action. He moved to have his privilege speech referred to his committee and other concerned committees for further review.

He also revealed the proposed coding schedule, where vehicles with plate numbers ending in 1 and 2 will be barred from roads on Mondays, 3 and 4 on Tuesdays, 5 and 6 on Wednesdays, 7 and 8 on Thursdays, and 9 and 0 on Fridays. No coding will be enforced on weekends and holidays.

Baluran said the policy would start with a trial phase, similar to the city’s truck ban. If proven effective, it could then be fully implemented.

“Ang akoang huna-huna gyud aning number coding kay for the meantime ba kay wala paman na open totally na open ang bridge sa Ulas, ang sa Maa, ang human sa atoang Coastal Road (For now, this is temporary while major projects like the Ulas and Maa bridges and the Coastal Road remain incomplete),” he said on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod.

He added that once these projects are finished, the city might not need number coding since Davao’s traffic congestion is limited mostly to peak hours, unlike in other urban centers. To draft the ordinance, Baluran and traffic officials are studying the experiences of Metro Manila, Baguio, Cabanatuan, Dagupan, and Cavite, where number coding is already in place.

On concerns that residents may buy second cars to dodge the scheme, Baluran said this is unlikely because the measure is temporary.

“The goal is for Dabawenyos to eventually enjoy smoother traffic flow once projects are completed,” he said.

The duration of the scheme will depend on the results of a survey to be conducted by the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO). A committee hearing is scheduled next week where the CTTMO will present its initial plans.

CTTMO chief Dionisio Abude, however, earlier raised concerns about the proposal. While acknowledging its potential benefits, he warned that it could push car owners to rely more on public transport on days when their vehicles are barred from the roads.

“So daghan kaayo mga pros and cons (There are really a lot of pros and cons)," Abude said. "The number of vehicles may decrease, but many private car owners will have to turn to public utility vehicles since they can’t use their cars on coding days."

The discussion comes a week after flooding caused by heavy rains stranded many Dabawenyos downtown on August 19, forcing the local government to deploy rescue vehicles to help commuters get home. RGP