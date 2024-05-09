Nurse Gab Velasco wins 1st Datba quarterly finals tournament title

Gab Velasco clinched his first championship title of the year by dominating the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) first quarterly finals tournament held on Sunday, May 5, at the SM Lanang bowling center.

The 28-year-old Velasco hemodialysis nurse amassed a total of 1,255 pins after six games, earning the top cash prize of P3,000 and securing his spot in the Tournament of Champions 2024 scheduled for January 2025.

He outperformed veterans Joshua Disuacido and Ulysses Caturan who placed second and third, respectively, in the 23-player field.

Disuacido knocked down 1,237 pins to settle for the runner-up prize of P700, while Caturan scored 1,195 to claim P500.