Nurse Gab Velasco wins 1st Datba quarterly finals tournament title

QUARTERLY CHAMP. Gab Velasco secures the championship title of the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) first quarterly finals tournament held on Sunday, May 5, at the SM Lanang bowling center. GAB VELASCO FACEBOOK PHOTO

Gab Velasco clinched his first championship title of the year by dominating the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) first quarterly finals tournament held on Sunday, May 5, at the SM Lanang bowling center.

The 28-year-old Velasco hemodialysis nurse amassed a total of 1,255 pins after six games, earning the top cash prize of P3,000 and securing his spot in the Tournament of Champions 2024 scheduled for January 2025.

He outperformed veterans Joshua Disuacido and Ulysses Caturan who placed second and third, respectively, in the 23-player field. 

Disuacido knocked down 1,237 pins to settle for the runner-up prize of P700, while Caturan scored 1,195 to claim P500.

TOP THREE. From left, runner-up Joshua Disuacido, champion Gab Velasco, and third-placer Ulysses Caturan receive their cash prizes in the recently concluded Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) first quarterly finals tournament at the SM Lanang bowling center. DATBA PHOTO
Nakatsamba ulit ako. Since before pandemic, ngayon pa ako nanalo ulit. Sana masundan pa.
Gab Velasco, 1st Datba quarterly finals champion

(I got lucky again. It's been a while since I won before the pandemic, and now I've won again. Hopefully, there's more to come)," Velasco said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao on Tuesday evening, May 7.

According to tournament director Jesrael Rule, the first quarterly finals event was open to all Datba members.

However, for subsequent quarterly competitions, members must compete in 18 qualifying tournaments to be eligible.

Rule added, "Three games ra man ang one set, Maam. Ang 18 sets are minimum for three months or one quarter (Each set consists of three games, ma'am. The 18 sets are the minimum requirement for three months or one quarter)."

In addition to monthly champions, all quarterly champions will also qualify for the Tournament of Champions 2024, which offers larger cash prizes.

He announced that the Bowler of the Year will now be determined based on a point system. MLSA

