NurturePH forum aims to improve maternal, newborn health

MANDALUYONG CITY, Philippines — Maternal health outcomes in the Philippines have improved in recent years, with the maternal mortality ratio declining from 151 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020 to 119 in 2024, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Despite this progress, the country remains far from the Sustainable Development Goal target of fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. Neonatal mortality has also seen limited improvement, pointing to persistent gaps in care during pregnancy, childbirth, and the immediate postnatal period.

Across the country, multiple organizations have implemented programs aimed at improving maternal and newborn health. However, these efforts often remain fragmented across different levels of the health system.

In celebration of Women’s Month, the call for greater coordination was central to the recently held forum NurturePH: A National Dialogue on Maternal and Newborn Health in the UHC Era, co-organized by the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, Unilab Foundation, and Jhpiego.

As the Philippines moves toward full implementation of Universal Health Care, speakers said stronger alignment in policy, financing and service delivery is needed to ensure timely, high-quality and equitable care for all women and newborns.

The forum brought together more than 100 stakeholders from professional societies, international development organizations, local government units, national agencies, and health facilities. Participants discussed policy directions and program priorities of the Department of Health and PhilHealth, while sharing ongoing initiatives and good practices from across the country.

In her keynote message, Department of Health Undersecretary Dr. Gloria J. Balboa emphasized the importance of collaboration and community engagement.

“When communities are informed and empowered, better health outcomes follow,” she said, highlighting the need to involve women, families and communities in their care.

The forum also underscored the value of multisectoral partnerships. One example is the collaboration among the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Population Fund, working with the Department of Health and local governments in Eastern Visayas to improve sexual and reproductive health outcomes.

Dr. Grace Viola of UNFPA emphasized the need to address systemic barriers.

“To improve outcomes, we must address the ‘Three Delays’: delays in seeking, reaching and receiving quality care,” she said.

Promising local practices were also highlighted, including culturally sensitive maternal care initiatives in MIMAROPA and efforts in Ozamiz City to address adolescent pregnancy while supporting continued access to education and health services.

A joint presentation by Dr. Christia Padolina of the Asia and Oceania Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Dr. Esterlita Uy of the Philippine Society of Newborn Medicine highlighted the importance of the first 1,000 days of life, from pregnancy through a child’s second birthday, in shaping long-term health outcomes. They said sustained investments during this period, and extending care up to the first 2,000 days, can significantly improve survival, growth and development.

During the event, Jhpiego, the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society and Unilab Foundation signed a memorandum of agreement to strengthen collaboration in advancing maternal and newborn health. The partnership will focus on improving coordination, building health worker capacity, promoting evidence-based interventions, and strengthening integrated service delivery in line with Universal Health Care goals.

As the Philippines continues its journey toward Universal Health Care, NurturePH reinforced a shared vision of ensuring that every mother and every newborn have access to quality, respectful and life-saving care. PR