NWPC disputes claims of delayed minimum wage review

THE National Wages and Productivity Commission said there is no delay in the ongoing minimum wage determination process in the Davao and Bicol regions, pushing back against claims that workers have been kept waiting for wage adjustments.

“There is no delay, and claims suggesting otherwise are misleading,” the commission said in a statement dated Jan. 16, 2026.

The clarification came after the Federation of Free Workers said on Jan. 11 that workers in Davao and Bicol should not be made to wait for wage increases amid rising living costs.

The commission said labor representatives sitting on the regional wage boards, along with officials of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards in both regions, are aware of the timelines and rules that govern wage setting.

Under the Omnibus Rules on Minimum Wage Determination, the regional boards must begin the wage review process within 60 days before the anniversary of the last wage order, either on their own initiative or through a petition.

The NWPC said the anniversary of the most recent wage order in Davao falls on March 7, 2025, while Bicol’s is on April 5, 2026. Based on those dates, the 60-day window for Davao opened on Jan. 6, 2026, while Bicol’s will begin on Feb. 4, 2026.

“These timelines fall squarely within what the rules require,” the commission said.

The NWPC added that it and the regional wage boards continue to assess economic conditions and issue wage adjustments that are “timely and evidence-based,” balancing the needs of workers and employers in accordance with the law.

Wage adjustments in Davao

The Davao Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board has scheduled a public hearing on proposed wage adjustments for private sector and domestic workers on Feb. 4, 2026.

The hearing forms part of the board’s mandate under Republic Act No. 6727, or the Wage Rationalization Act, which requires regular reviews of regional minimum wages.

Latest wage orders

Earlier, the board approved higher pay for domestic workers under Wage Order No. RBXI-DW-03. Effective March 6, 2024, monthly minimum wages rose to P6,000 in chartered cities and first-class municipalities and to P5,000 in other areas.

The board also granted a P38 daily increase for minimum wage earners, rolled out in two tranches. The first P19 took effect on March 6, 2024, under Wage Order No. RBXI-22, while the second P19 took effect on Sept. 1, 2024.

As a result, daily minimum wages now stand at P481 for non-agriculture workers and P476 for agriculture workers in the region. RGP