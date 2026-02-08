NYC calls on SK leaders to act on teen pregnancy crisis

THE National Youth Commission (NYC) has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding and empowering young Filipinos through the approval of a resolution urging Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials in Northern Mindanao to actively promote and support the establishment of school-based teen centers. The resolution was approved ad referendum on December 23, 2025, and was sponsored by NYC Chairperson and CEO Undersecretary Joseph Francisco “Jeff” R. Ortega.

Anchored on Republic Act No. 8044, or the Youth in Nation-Building Act of 1995, the resolution reinforces the NYC’s mandate to lead youth development policies and ensure meaningful youth participation in addressing issues that directly affect their welfare. Among the most urgent challenges confronting Region X (Northern Mindanao) is the persistently high rate of adolescent pregnancy.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) show that in Northern Mindanao, approximately 30 adolescents aged 15 to 19 give birth daily, while nearly six girls below 15 years old give birth each week. These figures represent the highest adolescent childbearing rate in the country, underscoring the need for immediate and coordinated action.

In response, President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” R. Marcos Jr. issued Presidential Directive PBBM No. 2025-1492 in April 2025, directing national and local government agencies to implement focused interventions addressing the root causes of adolescent pregnancy in the region. This mandate is reinforced by Executive Order (EO) No. 141, Series of 2021, which declared the prevention of teenage pregnancy a national priority and emphasized the vital roles of both the NYC and the SK in reversing this trend.

The resolution further builds on commitments made during the EO No. 141 Inter-Agency Technical Working Group Meeting held on November 21, 2025, where “Project 25@28: Reversing the Trend of Adolescent Pregnancy in Northern Mindanao” was presented. The initiative adopts a whole-of-government approach and identifies SK officials as key partners in mobilizing youth participation at the grassroots level.

By advocating for school-based teen centers, the NYC highlights the necessity of safe, accessible spaces where young people can receive accurate information and support. These centers are envisioned not only as educational venues but as platforms that empower youth to make informed choices and build healthier communities.

Aligned with the Philippine Youth Development Plan 2023–2028, the resolution underscores the importance of comprehensive sexuality education and responsive programming. Through Project 25@28, the NYC calls on Region 10’s SK officials to lead with purpose and compassion—placing the youth at the heart of solutions for a safer, more hopeful future. PR