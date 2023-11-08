NYC-Davao to hold leadership training for SK winners

The National Youth Commission-Davao (NYC-Davao) said earlier this week that the Commission continues to accredit Local Youth Development Officers (LYDO) from all local government units (LGU) in Davao Region as they will be conducting the scheduled three-day mandatory leadership training for the newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials.

The training under the Republic Act (R.A.) 10742 otherwise known as “An Act of Establishing Reforms in the Sangguniang Kabataan Creating Enabling Mechanisms for Meaningful Youth Participation in Nation-Building, and for other Purposes” aims to promote good governance under their term, budgeting, creation of framework and to establish a national comprehensive and coordinated program on youth development.

In a media interview with Mee Jay Dela Cruz, area head, NYC-Davao, the official emphasized that the training should be conducted days after the proclamation of winners of the recently concluded 2023 Barangay Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in order to give way to the appointment of SK Federation officials and other SK-related electoral process.

“Because there should be an election in federation at the municipal and city level not later than November 14 and the election at the provincial level should not be later than November 28 because on the first week of December, there will be a national election for the representative of Sangguniang Kabataan” he said.

On the other hand, Dela Cruz also clarified that other government agencies will also collaborate with the LYDO in spearheading the leadership event.

“Sa accreditation, kauban ang atoang DILG represented at the municipal level, kasama na rin ang kanilan mga focal persons (In accreditation, we have our DILG represented at the municipal level together with their focal persons),” he added.

The mandatory training is slated on November 8 to 10, 2023, exactly 15 days after the Commissions on Elections (Comelec) completed the canvassing and proclamation of BSKE winners in 42,001 barangays nationwide. DEF