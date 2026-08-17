Obesity emerges as major health issue in Davao

WITH thousands of Dabawenyos already living with overweight and obesity, health experts are calling for a more comprehensive approach that combines healthy lifestyles with greater understanding of obesity as a chronic, complex disease that may require long-term medical care.

Recent data from the Davao City Health Office (CHO) underscore the growing local health challenge. From January to June 2025, the CHO recorded 45,096 individuals aged 20 to 59 who were either overweight or living with obesity. Another 13,051 senior citizens were also found to be overweight or living with obesity.

The CHO has encouraged Dabawenyos to adopt healthy eating habits and maintain an active lifestyle as proactive measures against obesity. This was among the key discussions during a media roundtable in Davao City led by Novo Nordisk Philippines as part of its Live Lighter movement, a multi-sector initiative aimed at transforming public understanding of obesity and helping improve access to appropriate, science-based care.

“For almost 30 years, we have studied obesity not as a lifestyle issue, but as a chronic disease. Today is not just about introducing a new treatment option. It is about changing how a country understands obesity,” said Wei Sun, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Philippines. “Through Live Lighter, we aim to help Filipinos treat obesity right—with science, compassion, and with the support they deserve.”

Obesity conversation

The Davao roundtable highlights the importance of bringing the conversation on obesity closer to communities, particularly as its prevalence continues to increase across different age groups.

Obesity is associated with a range of serious health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers. Beyond its impact on individual health, it can affect families, workplaces, communities, and the broader healthcare system.

Dr. Christiana Vida Montefalcon, Head of Clinical, Medical, Regulatory & Pharmacovigilance of Novo Nordisk Philippines, underscored that while healthy eating and regular physical activity remain important foundations of health, obesity cannot always be addressed through lifestyle changes alone.

“Advancements like these are changing the way we approach obesity care,” said Dr. Montefalcon. “They allow us to address the biological drivers of the disease, giving patients a more realistic and sustainable path toward better health. This is not just about weight loss,” she added. “It is about the overall health and condition of people living with obesity.”

Access to science-based treatment

The Live Lighter movement comes as advances in obesity care provide patients and healthcare professionals with more options for long-term weight management, including semaglutide 2.4 mg, a prescription treatment belonging to a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Semaglutide works with the body’s biology to help regulate appetite and energy intake. Its availability as a treatment option for obesity reflects the evolving understanding of the disease and the growing need for more holistic and medically guided approaches to care.

For some people living with obesity, lifestyle interventions alone may not be enough to achieve or sustain meaningful weight loss. Medical treatment, when deemed appropriate by a healthcare professional, can form part of a comprehensive approach that includes healthy eating, physical activity, behavioral support, and ongoing medical care.

“Live Lighter is more than a campaign. It is a commitment to change the way obesity is understood and managed in the Philippines,” said Sun. “By bringing science-based care, including innovative treatments, closer to patients, we hope to empower more Filipinos to take control of their health in a sustainable and medically guided way.”

From stigma to science

Despite its growing prevalence, obesity continues to be associated with misconceptions around willpower, discipline, and personal responsibility. Such perceptions can contribute to stigma and may discourage people living with obesity from seeking professional help.

Novo Nordisk’s Live Lighter movement seeks to help shift this conversation: from blame and stigma toward a better understanding of the science behind obesity.

“Treating obesity as a disease changes everything, from how patients are supported to how healthcare systems respond,” said Dr. Montefalcon. “It allows for earlier intervention, more comprehensive care, and better long-term outcomes.”

Recognizing obesity as a chronic disease does not diminish the importance of nutrition and physical activity. Instead, it acknowledges that effective obesity management may require a combination of lifestyle interventions, behavioral support, medical guidance, and, when appropriate, pharmacological treatment.

Growing health and economic priority

The challenge seen in Davao reflects a broader national public health concern. Findings from the Epidemiological Burden and Cost of Obesity in the Philippines (EpiCOb-PH) study estimate that obesity cost the Philippine economy approximately Php 1.9 trillion in 2025, equivalent to 7.3% of GDP, and that the burden could reach up to Php 2.7 trillion when overweight-related conditions are included.

“Addressing obesity requires all of us to look at the disease differently,” Sun said. “It means moving away from blame and creating an environment where people feel supported to seek the care they need.”

“Because when we treat obesity right, we change lives, not just for individuals, but for families and communities,” Sun said. “That is the impact we hope to achieve through the Live Lighter movement.” PR